Perkins Kicks Off Summer with NEW Smashed Burgers and Soda Pop

Plus, brings back Key Lime Pie and Pancake Flips for limited time starting July 1

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all day value, and iconic bakery, is giving guests more reasons than ever to gather around the table with the brand’s biggest seasonal menu launch to date. Starting July 1, the family dining staple is introducing a lineup of Smashed Burgers, two soda shop inspired beverages and a brand-new Key Lime Drop, while bringing back guest-favorite Pancake Flips and the beloved Key Lime Pie.Bringing a touch of soda shoppe nostalgia to summer with the introduction of new Cherry Soda Pop and Vanilla Soda Pop, the refreshing beverages join the brand's customizable drink lineup made with Coca-Cola products, offering guests a sweet, fizzy way to cool off.Smash Up the SeasonThe new Smashed Burgers feature crispy edges, juicy patties, and bold toppings designed to satisfy cravings. Guests can choose from three crave-worthy creations, and each burger can be enjoyed as part of the popular Perkins BFP (Burger, Fries & Pie) combo, offering a complete meal at an exceptional value.Classic Smashed BurgerTwo smashed beef patties topped with grilled onions, melted American cheese, Perkins house-made burger sauce, and pickles on a griddled brioche bun.Guacamole Bacon Smashed BurgerTwo smashed beef patties layered with grilled onions, melted pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, house-made guacamole, and smoky chipotle ranch on a griddled brioche bun.Mushroom Swiss Smashed BurgerTwo smashed beef patties topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, melted Swiss cheese, and mayo on a griddled brioche bun."Summer is all about gathering with family and friends over great food, and burgers are one of the season's most-loved comfort foods," said Matt Carpenter, Brand President for Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. “Our new Smashed Burgers satisfy guests’ cravings while offering the quality, flavor, and value they expect from Perkins. Paired with our BFP combo and seasonal beverage offerings, we're making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy a satisfying meal without stretching their budget."A Slice of SummerNo meal is complete without dessert, and Perkins is bringing back seasonal favorites while introducing a new sweet treat just in time for summer. The beloved Key Lime Pie returns for a limited time, featuring a bright, tangy filling nestled in a graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream.Available by the slice or as a whole pie, it serves as the backyard barbecue, or brought along to a picnic with family and friends.New this summer, the Key Lime Drop offers guests a perfectly portioned way to enjoy that same, bright, citrusty flavor. The bite-sized treat also features in the Burger, Fries and Pie combo, making it easy to add a little sweetness to any meal.Flip into SummerPerkins is also bringing back its Pancake Flips just in time for summer. Sweet options include the Strawberry Cheesecake Flip and Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Flip, each featuring two buttermilk pancakes layered with creamy cheesecake filling and indulgent toppings, served with two eggs and a choice of applewood-smoked bacon or sausage links. Guests who prefer savory flavors can dig into the Bacon & Cheddar Flip or Ham & Sausage Flip, both built on two potato pancakes loaded with eggs, cheese, and hearty proteins, served with fresh fruit and hash browns.Guests can get more out of their meals by joining the Perkins e-Club . Members receive 20% off their next visit just for signing up, along with exclusive offers delivered straight to their inbox. For more information about Perkins, including locations and menu, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

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