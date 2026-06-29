Enable Me Highlights Specialized Mobility Chairs to Support Seniors Aging in Place and Reduce Caregiver Strain

VELA Chairs’ adjustable chairs make everyday tasks easier — from cooking and dining to working — supporting safety, independence, and comfort. Move safely between the sink, fridge, and stove while seated, preserving your energy for the joy of cooking. The secure locking system provides a rock-solid foundation for food prep, allowing you to use sharp knives and handle ingredients with total confidence. A VELA Chair helps seniors stay active, independent, and engaged in daily home activities. VELA mobility chair with Power Wheels, 360° maneuverability, and electric height adjustment

VELA Chairs help seniors maintain home independence while reducing the physical lifting and daily assistance required from family caregivers.

Aging in place is very often a family effort, and the physical demands on spouses or adult children can become overwhelming.” — Thea Johansen, Lead Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the senior population in the United States grows, the preference to "Age in Place" has become a central focus for healthcare professionals and families. To support this demographic shift, VELA Chairs—operating in the U.S. as Enable Me – a VELA company —is highlighting its premium range of specialized mobility chairs aimed at empowering seniors to live safely and independently at home A critical, yet often overlooked, component of aging in place is the physical toll it takes on family caregivers. Spouses and adult children frequently provide the physical assistance needed for daily transitions, which can lead to fatigue, stress, and injury. The VELA Independence Chair addresses this exact issue by functioning as an active, high-quality assistive device that restores autonomy to the user and relief to the family.Premium Features That Transform Home CareUnlike standard home furniture, the VELA Chair is engineered to actively reduce the need for external physical assistance through its highly specialized features:Stability You Can Trust: The hand-operated lock secures the chair completely. This provides a rock-solid base that allows users to perform daily tasks like dressing, cooking, or grooming without a caregiver needing to hold the chair or steady their balance.Easy Sit-to-Stand Transitions: The integrated electric lift raises and lowers the user gently at the push of a button. This premium feature facilitates effortless sit-to-stand transitions, effectively eliminating the heavy lifting burden that usually falls on family members.Thea Johansen, Lead Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs, notes that the right equipment fundamentally changes the dynamic in the home."Aging in place is very often a family effort, and the physical demands on spouses or adult children can become overwhelming," says Johansen."When a senior struggles to stand up, the caregiver naturally steps in to lift them. By providing a chair that safely manages that transition and allows for seated mobility, we are not just giving the user their dignity and freedom back; we are actively protecting the caregiver from physical exhaustion."A Sustainable Solution for American FamiliesBy implementing these specialized, Danish-engineered seating solutions early, families can create a much more sustainable and dignified home care environment. Enable Me is dedicated to ensuring that both seniors and their support networks have access to the ergonomic tools required to thrive at home for years to come.For more information on how VELA Chairs supports the aging in place movement and to explore the mobility options available, visit https://vela-chairs.com/ About VELA Chairs / Enable Me: VELA Chairs is a family-owned Danish manufacturer with a legacy of ergonomic innovation dating back to 1935. Operating in the U.S. as Enable Me, the company specializes in mobility chairs that promote independence, safety, and quality of life for seniors and people with disabilities.

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