Eye Shadow Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Through 2031

Eye Shadow Market

Eye Shadow Market (2021 - 2031) Trend Analysis Report, by Form (Liquid, Powder, Others), by Price Range (Premium, Mass), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline).

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eye shadow market garnered $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.Surge in the number of active social media users on a majority of social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter drive the global eye shadow market. Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global eye shadow market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total eye shadow market share.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16914 The global market for eye shadow is significantly influenced by an ever-evolving lifestyle. Customers' increasing demand for cosmetics and eye makeup products is being influenced by the rapidly shifting environmental conditions in various places.Eye shadow can be used to draw attention to the eyes or to give them depth and dimension. It can also be used to enhance the color of the eyes or to make them appear larger. Different colors and textures of eye makeup are available. Despite also being available in liquid, pencil, cream, and mousse forms, it is mostly powdered. The companies have expanded their marketing strategies using celebrities and brand ambassadors on social media sites including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Twitter, and blogs that are specifically about makeup. Through beauty tutorials centered on particular products, these digital channels not only increase customer education but also generate product demand. In order to entice customers to try new products, it has enabled businesses to interact directly with consumers. Thus, all these eye shadow market trends is providing eye shadow market opportunities for market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bcd476a56a529d48b8b188d89d868eb7 Particularly in emerging economies, the rate of growth in the world's per capita income has been rapid in recent years. In many developing and developed economies, increased urbanization, an increase in middle-class customers, and a rise in the rate of female labor force participation have fostered convenience-oriented lives, raising the appeal of cosmetics products. Estimates predict that in developing countries as opposed to industrialized countries, per capita income will rise significantly during the next decade. For the expansion of the eye shadow market, this has significant implications.According to eye shadow market analysis, the market is analyzed based on form, price range, sales channel, and region. By form, the market is divided into liquid, powder, and others. Among these, the powder segment occupied the major eye shadow market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Nowadays, powder eye shadows can also be found in pencil form, which makes them more convenient to utilize. It helps with eye contouring and the correct application of color. Powder eyeshadow makes it easier to get contemporary looks like ombre eyes, bright eye makeup, and multi-colored eye makeup by enabling you to layer and blend multiple colors.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16914 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total eye shadow market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global eye shadow industry analyzed in the research include Amway Corporation, Arbonne International, Aveda, Avon, Chanel, Clarins Group, Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, Korres SA, L'Oreal SA, LVMH, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon, and Shiseido.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glueless-wigs-market-A144550 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beard-trimmer-market-A16870

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.