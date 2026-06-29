Medical Foods Market Size to Reach US$ 39.1 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5% | Persistence Market Research

Medical Foods Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical foods market is witnessing steady expansion as nutrition becomes an increasingly important component of disease management and patient care. Medical foods are specially formulated nutritional products intended for the dietary management of specific diseases or health conditions under medical supervision. They are widely used to address nutritional deficiencies associated with chronic illnesses, metabolic disorders, neurological conditions, gastrointestinal diseases, and other health complications. Growing awareness of clinical nutrition, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising burden of chronic diseases are encouraging healthcare providers to integrate medical foods into treatment plans. Continuous innovation in nutritional science and personalized healthcare solutions is further supporting market growth across hospitals, specialty clinics, and homecare settings.

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According to Persistence Market Research, the global medical foods market is expected to be valued at US$ 26.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 39.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2026 and 2033. The market continues to benefit from increasing physician recommendations, greater patient awareness, and growing demand for disease-specific nutritional products. Expanding aging populations, rising incidence of lifestyle-related disorders, and ongoing advancements in medical nutrition formulations are expected to strengthen market demand throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global medical foods market is projected to grow from US$ 26.9 billion in 2026 to US$ 39.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

➤ Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing demand for clinically formulated nutritional products.

➤ Personalized nutrition is becoming a major trend across disease-specific therapeutic applications.

➤ Hospitals and specialty healthcare facilities remain key consumers of medical foods worldwide.

➤ Powder and ready-to-consume formulations continue to gain popularity due to convenience and patient compliance.

➤ North America maintains market leadership owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and greater awareness of medical nutrition.

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Market Segmentation

The medical foods market is segmented based on product type, formulation, application, and end user. Disease-specific nutritional products designed for neurological disorders, metabolic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and oncology care continue to represent important product categories. Manufacturers are investing in innovative formulations that address the unique nutritional needs of patients while improving therapeutic outcomes. Powder, liquid, and ready-to-drink products provide flexibility for different treatment requirements and patient preferences.

Based on end users, hospitals account for a significant share of the market because of increasing physician-supervised nutritional therapy and higher patient admissions. Specialty clinics and long-term care facilities also contribute substantially to market growth by incorporating clinical nutrition into disease management programs. Home healthcare settings are emerging as an important segment as more patients seek convenient nutritional support outside hospitals, supported by growing awareness and improved access to specialized medical nutrition products.

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Regional Insights

North America dominates the medical foods market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread physician awareness, and strong adoption of specialized nutritional therapies. High healthcare spending, continuous product innovation, and increasing demand for personalized nutrition continue to strengthen the regional market. The presence of established manufacturers and ongoing clinical research further supports long-term growth.

Europe also represents a significant market driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to specialized nutritional products, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness regarding clinical nutrition. These factors are expected to create attractive opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.

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