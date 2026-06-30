FinregE triumphs in Wealth & Finance International FinTech Awards

Rohini Gupta, CEO, FinregE FinregE: The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System

FinregE, The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System, wins AI Regulatory Compliance Solution of the Year & RegTech CEO of the Year at the 2026 FinTech Awards.

This consistent industry recognition validates that our vision for an end-to-end regulatory operating system is resonating deeply with the market.” — Paul Lyon, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, FinregE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinregE , The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System, has been named 𝗔𝗜 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿, 2026, in the 𝘞𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 & 𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 FinTech Awards 2026. The company’s CEO, Rohini Gupta , has also been named 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿, 2026, by the publication’s judges.The accolades highlight both the technical superiority of FinregE’s AI-native platform and the strategic leadership driving the company’s rapid expansion. By automating the complex journey from regulatory intelligence to operational execution, FinregE provides regulated firms with the infrastructure to replace fragmented, manual workflows with a connected and traceable compliance model.“Winning these two competitive awards is a testament to the exceptional trajectory the company is on,” noted Paul Lyon , 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗘. “We are currently enjoying considerable momentum across all sectors, and this double victory follows closely on the heels of being named ‘RegTech Company of the Year’ at the Fintech Awards London. This consistent industry recognition validates that our vision for an end-to-end regulatory operating system is resonating deeply with the market.”The ‘AI Regulatory Compliance Solution of the Year’ award recognises FinregE’s ability to harness natural language processing and machine learning to manage more than three million regulatory data points, allowing firms to maintain audit-ready evidence in one unified system. The recognition of Rohini Gupta as ‘RegTech CEO of the Year’ underscores her role in positioning FinregE as a critical partner for financial services firms, corporates and regulators worldwide, as well as her industry leadership.𝘞𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 & 𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭, published by AI Global Media, has a circulation in excess of 67,000 finance professionals, with its FinTech Awards series now in its tenth year. The awards celebrate “organisations and individuals who push boundaries, redefine what is possible, and drive real progression across the financial landscape,” the editors note. “From disruptive start-ups to advanced AI innovators and established digital powerhouses, the 2026 awards honour those who are leading the charge toward a smarter, more accessible and more resilient financial ecosystem.”Founded in 2018 and supported by strategic investment from Moody’s Corporation in 2026, FinregE continues to set the global standard for RegTech, transforming regulatory complexity into actionable intelligence and providing the clarity, control and confidence necessary to navigate an uncertain future.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗘:FinregE is The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System, dedicated to redefining global regulatory compliance through intelligent automation. As a leading RegTech company, its AI-powered technology equips regulated institutions with the infrastructure to navigate complex, rapidly evolving regulatory landscapes with clarity, traceability, speed and control.Founded in 2018 by seasoned compliance and technology experts and with strategic investment from Moody’s Corporation, FinregE combines deep regulatory insight with advanced AI, natural language processing and machine learning to deliver compliance at scale. Built for clients in highly regulated industries, FinregE is trusted by leading financial services firms, corporates and influential regulators.FinregE’s system currently captures and analyses more than three million regulatory data points from 2,000+ sources across 160+ jurisdictions, providing a unified, real-time view of regulatory obligations across the enterprise. By turning regulatory complexity into actionable intelligence, FinregE enables organisations to reduce risk, increase efficiency and stay ahead of change with confidence. The company was named in the RegTech100 2026, which provides independent recognition of the regulatory technology firms shaping the future of compliance.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 & 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

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