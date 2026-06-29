Official Media Statement: Benbrook Lake Water Fatality

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June 28, 9:00 p.m.: Texas Game Wardens in Tarrant County, members of our Underwater Search and Recovery Team (dive team) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers searched Benbrook Lake all day for the missing man.

The day's windy conditions and trees on the lake bottom presented challenges that made searching slow.

Search efforts will resume around 8 a.m. on June 29.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the man's family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their wishes, we will not be releasing any identifying information.

June 27, 9:30 p.m.: Crews searched the northeast portion of Benbrook Lake, near Longhorn Park Dr., all afternoon and into the evening, for a missing man. According to witnesses, two men jumped from a vessel to assist a child. One went under water and did not resurface.

The search for the man will resume around 8 a.m. on June 28. The Texas Game Warden Underwater Search and Recovery Team will join local wardens and their emergency response partners in the effort.

At this time, we will not be releasing any identifying information out of respect for the family. An update will be provided with additional information becomes available.

Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends during this difficult time.

This is one of many water fatalities Texas Game Wardens responded to across the state today. While every incident has unique circumstances, many water-related tragedies are preventable. Taking a few simple precautions can help keep you and those around you safe.

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Don't boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Keep a close eye on children.

Wear your vessel's emergency engine cut-off switch.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions.

Avoid unnecessary risks.

Conditions can change quickly, and emergencies often happen with little warning.

June 27, 1:30 p.m.: Around 1 p.m. on June 27, Texas Game Wardens in Tarrant County responded to Benbrook Lake for a possible water fatality. Currently, wardens are searching for a missing adult male, but the high winds and choppy water conditions are making things difficult and slowing search efforts.