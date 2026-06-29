Fractional Leadership Alliance Strengthens European Presence with Appointment of Paul Mills, VCMO Founder, to the Board

Mills is named as Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate global growth, awareness, and professional standards across fractional leadership

Paul’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening regional representation while enhancing our ability to advocate for the profession globally.” — Henning Schwinum, Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fractional Leadership Alliance (FLA), the international body dedicated to advancing and advocating for the fractional leadership profession, today announces the appointment of Paul Mills, founder of VCMO, as Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately.In this expanded role, Mills will represent the United Kingdom and wider European region while leading the Alliance’s global marketing and communications strategy. He will spearhead membership growth, industry awareness initiatives and thought leadership programmes, strengthening the Alliance’s position at the forefront of the fast-evolving fractional leadership landscape.This appointment underscores the Alliance’s commitment to enhancing its global leadership structure as demand for experienced fractional executives continues to rise across international markets. Working alongside fellow board members, Mills will help advance the Alliance’s mission to unite organisations and fractional leaders, elevate the value of the model and advocate for the profession worldwide.Mills brings more than 20 years of senior marketing and commercial leadership experience across regulated and complex B2B industries. He is the founder of VCMO, a UK-based fractional marketing leadership consultancy that provides strategic marketing leadership, advisory services, and growth support to B2B organisations. His career includes senior leadership roles at DAS UK Group, Grant Thornton and KPMG, as well as supporting private businesses through periods of transformation and expansion.As Chief Marketing Officer of the Alliance, Mills will focus on enhancing the visibility and credibility of the fractional leadership profession, driving membership growth, expanding thought leadership, and helping establish best-practice frameworks that benefit both practitioners and organisations adopting the model.Fractional leadership has rapidly emerged as a strategic operating model for organisations seeking flexible access to senior executive expertise without the commitment of full-time hires. As adoption accelerates, the Alliance is focused on driving greater awareness, consistency, collaboration, and professional standards across the sector.Henning Schwinum, Executive Director of the Fractional Leadership Alliance, said: "Paul’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening regionalrepresentation while enhancing our ability to advocate for the profession globally. His track record of building a successful fractional leadership business, combined with deep experience in complex organisations, makes him exceptionally well placed to support our next phase of growth. As awareness of fractional leadership accelerates across markets, Paul’s leadership will be instrumental in amplifying its value and impact across Europe and beyond."Paul Mills, Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer of the Fractional Leadership Alliance, said: "The fractional leadership sector has reached a pivotal stage in its evolution. While more organisations recognise the value of accessing experienced executive talent on a flexible basis, the profession needs greater visibility, consistency and a stronger collective voice. The Alliance plays a critical role in driving best practice and raising professional standards. I’m delighted to join the Board and look forward to supporting its global mission while deepening engagement across both the UK and European markets."

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