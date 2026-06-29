Jovanović Participates in the 2026 Dubrovnik Forum

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović is participating in the 19th Dubrovnik Forum, taking place on 26 and 27 June in Dubrovnik under the theme "The Age of Multipolarity: Many Paths, One Future."

As part of the event, Jovanović will take part in a panel discussion dedicated to the European perspective of the region, the European Union enlargement process, and strengthening cooperation between the European Union and its Western Balkan partners.

The forum brings together senior officials from numerous countries across Europe and beyond, representatives of international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, the academic and business communities, as well as the media, providing an opportunity for an exchange of views on key global and regional issues amid the rapidly evolving international landscape.

On the margins of the forum, State Secretary Jovanović is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign officials to discuss current international issues and ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Jovanović began her participation in the forum by attending the official dinner hosted for participants and guests by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman.