Rob Holmes to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Holmes, Co-Founder of ForgeNow, an accredited vocational training school for traditional skilled trades, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on workforce development, skilled trades education, and preparing job-ready technicians for high-demand careers.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Holmes will explore how immersive, application-focused training helps launch sustainable careers in the skilled trades, why employers value workforce-ready technicians, and how vocational education is creating new opportunities for veterans and career changers.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Rob's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/rob-holmes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.