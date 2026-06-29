Lidion Bank Increases EUR Fixed-Term Deposit Rates Available via PickTheBank

This rate update by Lidion Bank improves the attractiveness of EUR fixed-term deposits for customers looking for simple, transparent and protected savings products.” — Alexander Gromov

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lidion Bank, in cooperation with PickTheBank , has announced an update to its EUR fixed-term deposit rates, with increased nominal interest rates across selected maturities.Under the new rate schedule, EUR deposits opened through PickTheBank will offer higher rates for 6-month, 9-month and 1-year maturities. The strongest increase applies to the 1-year term, where the nominal interest rate rises from 2.55% to 2.70%.According to banks.eu financial services comparison website the rates have changed as follows:3 months 2.20% no change6 months 2.50% +0.10%9 months 2.60% +0.10%1 year 2.70% +0.15%1.5 years 2.55% no change2 years 2.60% no change3 years 2.70% no change4 years 2.75% no change5 years 2.75% no changeThe update strengthens the short- and medium-term EUR deposit offering available through PickTheBank, giving European savers access to competitive fixed-term deposit options via a single digital onboarding process.“Many European savers continue to look for predictable returns on their cash, especially as market rates remain dynamic,” said Alexander Gromov, Founder and CEO of PickTheBank. “This rate update by Lidion Bank improves the attractiveness of EUR fixed-term deposits for customers looking for simple, transparent and protected savings products.”Through PickTheBank, eligible customers can compare available deposit options, complete onboarding, and apply for fixed-term deposits with partner banks.Customer funds are placed directly with the licensed bank, and eligible deposits are protected under the applicable deposit guarantee scheme, subject to statutory limits and conditions.The new rates apply to new EUR fixed-term deposits opened under the updated Lidion Bank rate schedule.About PickTheBankPickTheBank is a European deposit platform helping savers compare fixed-term deposit offers and apply with partner banks through a digital process. The platform provides access to deposit products across currencies and maturities, helping customers make informed savings decisions.About Lidion BankLidion Bank plc is a Malta-based licensed bank offering digital banking and deposit solutions. Through its cooperation with PickTheBank, eligible customers can access selected fixed-term deposit products online.

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