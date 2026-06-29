Influential Women Showcases Jana Kosmopoulos, MBA, MHA: CFP Fellowship Coordinator And Senior Coordinator At Northwell

COMMACK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Complex Family Planning and Patient-Centered Care Through Listening, Leadership, and Compassionate Healthcare AdministrationJana Kosmopoulos, MBA, MHA, is the CFP Fellowship Coordinator and Senior Coordinator at Northwell Health, bringing more than five years of experience in healthcare administration and a career path shaped by adaptability, resilience, and a commitment to patient-centered care. Her work within Complex Family Planning reflects both operational excellence and deep empathy for patients navigating some of the most sensitive and emotionally complex healthcare experiences.Jana’s entry into healthcare began during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she transitioned from academia at LaGuardia Community College into frontline healthcare operations. She started in 2020 working at COVID-19 vaccine pods, gaining hands-on exposure to hospital systems during a critical global health crisis. She later transitioned into the OBGYN field as a part-time employee, where her dedication and initiative quickly became evident.When a colleague she supported was no longer able to continue, Jana stepped into the role fully, taking on expanded responsibilities with determination and resilience. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of her long-term work in Complex Family Planning at Northwell Health, where she now serves as a central coordinator for more than 450 patients annually.In her current role, Jana serves as the sole point of contact for patients throughout their entire care journey—from initial consultation through procedure coordination and post-care follow-up. She works closely with interdisciplinary teams, including rheumatology, hematology, and neurology, ensuring that each patient receives individualized, coordinated, and comprehensive care. Her role requires a balance of administrative precision, clinical awareness, and emotionally intelligent communication.Jana’s work is deeply rooted in supporting women during some of the most vulnerable moments in their lives. She has developed a profound respect for the resilience and strength of her patients, many of whom prioritize the needs of others before their own. Through consistent communication and careful coordination, she ensures that each patient is supported with dignity, clarity, and compassion throughout their care experience. Her contributions directly support Northwell Health’s mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered healthcare.In addition to her patient-facing responsibilities, Jana oversees Northwell Health’s Complex Family Planning Fellowship program, which achieved ACGME accreditation in 2023. As fellowship coordinator, she plays a key role in training and supporting the next generation of physicians specializing in this field. Her work helps expand access to critical reproductive and family planning services at a time when such care remains both essential and limited.Jana attributes her professional success to a foundational principle: listening. Early in her career, a mentor emphasized that many individuals do not fully listen, often responding defensively rather than absorbing feedback. This insight became a turning point in her development, shaping how she approaches communication, leadership, and growth.She made a deliberate effort to embrace constructive criticism as a tool for improvement rather than a personal challenge. By remaining open, attentive, and willing to adjust her perspective, Jana observed steady professional growth over time. Her ability to internalize feedback and translate it into action has strengthened both her performance and her relationships within clinical teams.For Jana, meaningful work extends beyond task completion. She believes that when individuals genuinely care about their responsibilities, it transforms both the quality of care and overall outcomes. Her focus on listening—to both patients and colleagues—has become a defining strength in her role, enhancing trust, collaboration, and operational effectiveness.Because of her commitment to listening, learning, and adapting, Jana has built strong trust with supervisors and surgeons. This trust has resulted in expanded professional opportunities, including increased autonomy and flexibility within her role. At the core of her approach is the belief that listening combined with genuine care produces both sustainable growth and measurable impact.The best career advice Jana has received reinforces this philosophy: listen more. A mentor, who later transitioned into cardiology, once observed that many professionals struggle to truly listen, instead focusing on defending or justifying their decisions. This guidance encouraged Jana to reframe how she receives feedback and engages with others.She learned to pause, reflect, and process information before responding, allowing her to engage more thoughtfully in both clinical and administrative settings. Over time, this practice has improved her communication, strengthened her decision-making, and enhanced her ability to support patients and colleagues effectively.Another key component of this advice was the importance of caring deeply about one’s work. Jana learned that when professionals approach their roles with intention, presence, and compassion, it becomes evident in every interaction. This level of consistency builds trust that cannot be manufactured and reinforces strong working relationships across multidisciplinary teams.Jana also encourages young women entering healthcare and administrative fields to develop resilience and embrace opportunities even when they appear out of reach. She emphasizes the importance of persistence and refusing to be limited by traditional expectations or perceived barriers.Jana reflects on her own experience pursuing a role at Northwell Health, despite not meeting formal eligibility criteria. Rather than stepping back, she took initiative by introducing herself directly and clearly communicating her qualifications and willingness to learn. That decision ultimately led to an interview and a full-time opportunity, reinforcing her belief in creating opportunities rather than waiting for them.Jana encourages professionals to build visibility, utilize platforms such as LinkedIn, and advocate confidently for themselves. She also highlights the importance of embracing feedback and continuous learning, viewing constructive criticism as one of the most powerful tools for long-term growth.Most importantly, Jana encourages women to speak up, take up space, and challenge limitations that may exist within their fields. She believes that progress depends on visibility, confidence, and the willingness to step forward even in uncertain circumstances.One of the most significant challenges Jana encounters in her field is the emotional intensity of her work. Even after years of experience, she continues to be deeply affected by patient stories and outcomes. She acknowledges that emotional engagement is an unavoidable part of her role and, in many ways, essential to providing compassionate care.She has supported patients through profoundly difficult experiences, recognizing that these moments remain impactful long after they occur. While some professionals may develop emotional detachment over time, Jana believes that remaining emotionally present is key to building trust and delivering meaningful support.This work requires resilience, empathy, and emotional strength. It is not suited for everyone, and Jana openly acknowledges the demands it places on those who choose this path.At the same time, she sees significant opportunity within her field, particularly in expanding access to care and strengthening support systems for patients. She values education and fellowship programs that prepare future physicians to meet these needs with skill and compassion, helping to ensure continuity of high-quality care.Jana’s guiding values include patience, perseverance, and the belief that solutions always exist. She approaches challenges with the mindset that no obstacle is permanent and that every problem can be addressed step by step.She often reinforces this perspective through a solution-oriented philosophy that every challenge is “figureoutable.” This mindset helps her remain grounded in high-pressure environments and supports her ability to move forward methodically, even in complex situations.Listening remains central to her personal and professional practice. By fully understanding situations and responding with intention, Jana is able to persevere effectively and achieve meaningful outcomes for both patients and teams.She also brings this mindset into patient interactions, encouraging optimism, patience, and trust in the process of care. She emphasizes that resolution and closure take time but are achievable through persistence and support.Ultimately, Jana Kosmopoulos continues to combine operational expertise, mentorship, and deep empathy in her role at Northwell Health. Through her leadership in Complex Family Planning and fellowship coordination, she continues to make a lasting impact on patient care and the development of future healthcare professionals.Learn More about Jana Kosmopoulos:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jana-Kosmopoulos Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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