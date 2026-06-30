Journi launches DevOS to help organisations measure the ROI of AI coding tools

Jake Rickhuss - MD (Commercial) and Co-Founder of Journi Journi

DevOS provides the visibility and controls organisations need to use AI coding tools effectively.” — Jake Rickhuss MD (Commercial) and Co-Founder of Journi

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journi , the tech partner for growing businesses, has launched DevOS , a new platform designed to help organisations measure, manage and optimise AI-assisted software development.AI tools such as Claude Code, Cursor and AI coding agents are transforming the way software is built. However, many organisations have limited visibility into how these tools are being used, what they’re costing, whether they’re delivering measurable value, and how efficiently they’re operating at scale.DevOS provides full visibility into AI-assisted development sessions, enabling individual users to review their own work while giving managers and business leaders the insight needed to identify inefficient or inappropriate usage and uncover opportunities for improvement.Unlike most platforms for AI coding agents, DevOS can be deployed entirely within a customer’s own technology environment. Source code, AI context and data never leave the organisation’s secure environment, allowing businesses to benefit from AI-assisted engineering while maintaining complete control over sensitive data and meeting strict security and compliance requirements.Key capabilities include the ability to:• Measure cost savings and ROI• Monitor and govern AI use across software teams• Help AI tools understand existing software faster• See how changes will affect other parts of a system• Reduce AI costs by summarising technical information automaticallyEarly testing has shown significant efficiency improvements, including:• Up to 55% lower AI operating costs on some development tasks• A 57% reduction in AI resource consumption• 90% + less technical output for AI tools to process, helping them work faster and more efficientlyEvery efficiency gain is tracked and reported, giving organisations a clear picture of cost savings, productivity improvements and return on investment.Jake Rickhuss, MD (Commercial) and Co-Founder of Journi, said: "AI coding tools have dramatically accelerated software development, but most organisations lack the visibility and operational controls needed to manage them effectively at scale."DevOS provides the visibility and controls organisations need to use AI coding tools effectively. It helps teams understand AI usage, measure ROI, reduce waste and improve efficiency, giving leaders greater confidence as AI becomes a larger part of software development."DevOS helps organisations scale AI-assisted software development with greater visibility, control and confidence, while ensuring they can clearly measure the value they’re receiving from their AI investments.Journi is offering 5 companies a free 3-month pilot. To find out more go to https://devos.journi.uk/

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