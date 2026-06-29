Influential Women Highlights Rebecca Pogonitz: Owner Of GOGO Design Group Advancing Neuroaesthetic Design In Chicago

SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly Three Decades of Award-Winning Design Leadership Focused on Healing, Human-Centered Homes, and the Integration of Neuroscience and Interior DesignRebecca Pogonitz is the Owner and Principal Designer of GOGO Design Group in the Chicago area, where she has spent nearly three decades creating residential spaces that go beyond aesthetics to become deeply personal, restorative, and emotionally supportive environments. Her work blends traditional interior design expertise with a growing focus on NeuroDesign, emphasizing how physical environments influence emotional, mental, and physiological well-being.After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design from the International Academy of Design and Technology in 1998, Rebecca began her career working for an established designer before launching her own firm in 2001. In the early stages of her career, she balanced entrepreneurship with raising her family, often working part-time while steadily building her expertise in residential design and renovation projects. This period laid the foundation for a career defined by adaptability, persistence, and long-term vision.Following a significant personal life transition after her divorce, Rebecca entered a period of reinvention that expanded her professional and personal development. She explored multiple paths, including personal training, teaching children’s Krav Maga, and involvement in wellness-focused direct sales. These experiences contributed to her evolving understanding of mindset, discipline, and the connection between physical, emotional, and environmental well-being.In 2012, Rebecca formally rebranded her practice as GOGO Design Group and began building a more structured and expansive design business with the guidance of mentors and business coaches. Through participation in leadership roles in her design-build network, such as PowerHouse SMART, and continued professional development, she refined both her entrepreneurial strategy and design philosophy. Her work has since earned 11 Houzz Awards and has been featured in HGTV, Design Chicago, Chicago Tribune Magazine, Houzz, and Kitchen & Bath Design News.Today, Rebecca is at the forefront of NeuroDesign, an emerging discipline that integrates neuroscience, architecture, and psychology with interior design to create spaces that support cognitive function, emotional regulation, and overall wellness. After completing certification through the NeuroDesign Academy, she has made it a core mission to educate clients and peers on the impact of design on human well-being. Through GOGO Design Group, Rebecca manages multiple residential projects simultaneously, collaborating with freelance designers and industry professionals to create highly customized, calming, and functional living environments.Her design philosophy emphasizes homes that are not only visually compelling but also grounding and restorative. She is also actively involved in mental health advocacy, having served on the Board of No Shame On U and as a public speaker on mental health-related topics, reflecting her belief that thoughtful design should support both the spaces people live in and their internal emotional health.Rebecca attributes her success to the many individuals who have influenced and supported her throughout her journey. She credits mentors, coaches, and members of the Chicago design-build community with helping her recognize her potential at times when she struggled to see it herself. Early guidance from a personal trainer and Krav Maga instructor introduced her to the importance of mindset and mental discipline, shaping her understanding of how thoughts influence performance and resilience.Her first business coach introduced her to the concept of vulnerability and the work of Brené Brown, helping her embrace authenticity and step more fully into her professional identity. A second coach later provided critical foundational business knowledge, including pipeline development, contracts, and marketing strategy—skills she had not previously learned in formal education. These experiences collectively shaped her approach to both business and leadership.Rebecca continues to emphasize the importance of community and collaboration. She values the Chicago design-build network and credits it with providing a dynamic environment for learning and creative growth. She believes success is deeply connected to surrounding oneself with individuals who encourage growth, offer perspective, and support personal evolution during moments of uncertainty.Throughout her career, Rebecca has also embraced guidance centered on trusting intuition and taking action without waiting for external validation. Mentors and advisors have reinforced that progress is built through consistent movement forward, even in the absence of complete clarity, and that patience is essential to long-term development.Rebecca encourages emerging professionals, particularly young women entering the design industry, to remain authentic to themselves while actively seeking feedback from others to better understand their strengths. She reflects on a pivotal moment during her education when she nearly left design school due to self-doubt, but was encouraged by an instructor who recognized her abilities. That experience reinforced her belief in the importance of external encouragement during periods when internal confidence is still developing.Rebecca emphasizes that self-belief is often built over time and through experience, and she encourages others to accept support when needed while continuing to develop personal confidence. She credits this mindset as a key factor in sustaining a career that has now spanned nearly 30 years while continuing to evolve professionally.In discussing the current landscape of her industry, Rebecca identifies financial stability, differentiation, and visibility as ongoing challenges. She acknowledges past financial setbacks and business missteps but views them as essential learning experiences that contributed to her growth. Today, she is focused on strengthening financial confidence, overcoming limiting beliefs, and aligning her business identity with her long-term vision.She also recognizes that professional growth requires patience, especially during periods of reinvention. Over the past year, she has taken steps to increase her rates and more fully embrace her expertise, reflecting a growing sense of professional confidence and value.At the same time, Rebecca sees significant opportunity in her field. She describes an increase in meaningful collaborations, aligned clients, and creative partnerships that support her evolving vision. She is currently developing a concept wellness home project in Newport Coast, California, which she considers an important case study in NeuroDesign and wellness-focused living environments. She is also expanding her education through engagement with leaders in NeuroDesign and related fields.Rebecca believes that opportunities are always present but become more visible when individuals shift their mindset and expand their awareness of possibility. This perspective continues to shape her approach to both design and business development.Her professional and personal values are closely aligned, guided by principles similar to The Four Agreements. Rebecca places strong emphasis on accountability, integrity, and consistency between words and actions. Integrity, for her, reflects alignment with truth, self-respect, and respect for others in both personal and professional contexts.She also prioritizes self-awareness and continuous personal development as essential elements of both life and business. Rebecca emphasizes clear communication, honoring commitments, and avoiding assumptions. In her view, successful collaboration requires both emotional intelligence and mutual accountability.Compassion, humility, and grace are also central to her philosophy. Rebecca views client relationships as human connections rather than purely transactional exchanges and believes that meaningful work is grounded in empathy and shared purpose. While acknowledging that perfection is unattainable, she emphasizes self-compassion and the importance of learning through mistakes rather than self-criticism.Ultimately, Rebecca Pogonitz continues to balance humility with self-respect as she advances her work in design, wellness, and neuroaesthetic innovation. Through GOGO Design Group, she remains committed to creating homes that support well-being, reflect individuality, and elevate the way people experience the spaces they live in.Learn More about Rebecca Pogonitz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rebecca-Pogonitz or through her website, https://gogodesigngroup.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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