Network Automation Market Growth to Hit USD 162.60 Billion at a 16.70% CAGR Through 2035

Network Automation Market

Network Automation Market is accelerating with AI-driven orchestration, cloud adoption, and intelligent solutions transforming enterprise connectivity

Network automation is redefining IT operations by enabling faster deployments, reducing complexity, and improving scalability through AI-powered, self-healing infrastructure solutions” — Market Research Future

ONTARIO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network Automation Market is experiencing remarkable growth as organizations increasingly adopt intelligent technologies to simplify network management, improve operational efficiency, and support digital transformation initiatives. With enterprise networks becoming more complex due to cloud computing, hybrid work environments, 5G deployment, and Internet of Things (IoT) expansion, businesses are investing in automation solutions to streamline network operations and reduce manual intervention.The market was valued at approximately USD 34.70 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 40.48 billion in 2026. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to expand substantially, reaching nearly USD 162.60 billion by 2035. This growth represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.70% from 2026 to 2035.Network automation involves the use of software, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and programmable technologies to automate network configuration, provisioning, monitoring, optimization, and troubleshooting. These solutions enable organizations to improve network reliability, minimize operational costs, reduce human errors, and accelerate service delivery.The increasing demand for software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization (NFV), cloud-native infrastructure, and intent-based networking is further driving market expansion. Enterprises across telecommunications, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government sectors are implementing network automation platforms to support secure, scalable, and highly available digital infrastructure.Get a Sample PDF of the Report at -Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints and OpportunitiesOne of the primary drivers of the Network Automation Market is the growing complexity of enterprise networks. Organizations are managing thousands of connected devices, cloud applications, edge computing environments, and remote users. Automation technologies simplify network administration by enabling centralized management and reducing manual configuration tasks.The rapid adoption of cloud computing and hybrid IT environments is another major growth factor. Businesses require automated solutions to efficiently manage multi-cloud infrastructure, virtualized networks, and distributed workloads. Network automation enhances scalability while improving performance across diverse network environments.The deployment of 5G networks is also accelerating demand for automation platforms. Next-generation mobile networks require intelligent orchestration, real-time resource allocation, and automated network optimization to support increasing traffic volumes and emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial IoT Despite strong growth opportunities, the market faces several challenges. Integrating automation platforms with legacy networking infrastructure can be technically complex and resource-intensive. Additionally, concerns regarding cybersecurity, interoperability, and workforce skill gaps may affect implementation across certain organizations.However, substantial opportunities continue to emerge. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming network automation by enabling predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, automated security responses, and self-healing network capabilities. Furthermore, the growing adoption of edge computing, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), and zero-trust security frameworks is expected to generate additional market demand during the forecast period.Key Players and Competitive InsightsThe Network Automation Market is highly competitive, with networking equipment manufacturers, cloud technology providers, software companies, and cybersecurity vendors actively investing in advanced automation platforms. Market participants are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and cloud-native solutions to strengthen their competitive positions.Leading companies are integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics into network management platforms to improve visibility, automate operations, and enhance security. These intelligent capabilities enable organizations to optimize network performance while reducing operational complexity.The competitive landscape is also characterized by increasing collaborations between telecommunications providers, cloud service companies, and enterprise software vendors. Such partnerships enable the development of integrated networking ecosystems that combine automation, orchestration, security, and performance monitoring within unified platforms. Vendors are continuously expanding their product portfolios by introducing low-code automation tools, API-driven network management, and intent-based networking solutions.Companies capable of delivering scalable, secure, and intelligent automation platforms are expected to maintain a strong competitive advantage as enterprise networking requirements continue to evolve.Regional InsightsNorth America accounts for a significant share of the Network Automation Market due to its advanced IT infrastructure, rapid adoption of cloud technologies, and substantial investments in digital transformation. Enterprises across the region are implementing intelligent networking solutions to improve operational efficiency and strengthen cybersecurity.Europe remains a key market supported by growing investments in Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and advanced telecommunications infrastructure. Organizations are increasingly adopting automation technologies to optimize enterprise networks and improve service reliability.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Expanding 5G deployments, increasing cloud adoption, rising digitalization, and large-scale investments in smart infrastructure are driving demand across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The region's growing telecommunications and manufacturing sectors further support market expansion.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also experiencing steady adoption of network automation solutions. Organizations in these regions are modernizing network infrastructure to support cloud computing, digital services, and enterprise connectivity initiatives.Browse In-depth Market Research Report:Market SegmentationsBy Component· Solutions· ServicesBy Deployment Mode· Cloud-Based· On-Premises· HybridBy Technology· Artificial Intelligence (AI)· Machine Learning (ML)· Software-Defined Networking (SDN)· Network Function Virtualization (NFV)· Intent-Based NetworkingBy Network Type· Physical Networks· Virtual Networks· Hybrid NetworksBy Enterprise Size· Large Enterprises· Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)By End User Industry· Telecommunications· Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)· Healthcare· Information Technology· Manufacturing· Retail and E-commerce· Government· Energy and UtilitiesRecent DevelopmentsThe Network Automation Market has witnessed rapid technological advancements as enterprises increasingly deploy intelligent networking solutions. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being integrated into automation platforms to improve predictive analytics, automate network optimization, and identify potential failures before they affect business operations.Intent-based networking continues to gain momentum by enabling organizations to automate network configuration according to predefined business objectives. This approach reduces manual intervention while improving operational consistency and security.The market is also experiencing growing adoption of cloud-native automation platforms that simplify the management of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Vendors are introducing API-driven solutions that enable seamless integration with DevOps pipelines, infrastructure-as-code frameworks, and enterprise orchestration tools.Cybersecurity automation has become another important development area. Advanced network automation platforms now include automated threat detection, policy enforcement, compliance monitoring, and incident response capabilities. These innovations are helping organizations strengthen network resilience while reducing operational complexity and administrative workloads.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)What is driving market growth?Cloud computing, 5G deployment, AI adoption, and increasing network complexity are major growth drivers.Which deployment model is growing rapidly?Cloud-based network automation solutions are experiencing strong adoption due to scalability and flexibility.What challenges affect the market?Legacy system integration, cybersecurity concerns, interoperability issues, and workforce skill shortages remain key challenges.How does AI improve network automation?AI enables predictive maintenance, automated troubleshooting, intelligent traffic optimization, and faster security response.Which industries are major users of network automation?Telecommunications, IT, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, and energy sectors are among the leading adopters.➤➤ Access Comprehensive Regional and Country Analysis Reports Related to the Network Automation Market.Canada Network Automation Market -China Network Automation Market -Europe Network Automation Market -France Network Automation Market -Gcc Network Automation Market -Germany Network Automation Market -India Network Automation Market -Italy Network Automation Market -Japan Network Automation Market -South Korea Network Automation Market -Spain Network Automation Market -Uk Network Automation Market -Us Network Automation Market -

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