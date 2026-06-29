Route D in Carter County Reduced for Shoulder Repairs, Drainage and Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON―Route D in Carter County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs, drainage work and overlay the roadway.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 123 to Business 60 near Van Buren, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 20 through Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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