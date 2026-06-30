CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in New York City, NY

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Being in a familiar setting outside of the hospital is such a rewarding experience for both the pet and the family.” — Dr. Avra Frucht

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in New York City. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Avra Frucht plans to serve pets and pet parents in New York City and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in New York City becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Frucht holds a Veterinariae Medicinae Doctoris degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, one of the most prestigious veterinary programs in the country, and earned her undergraduate degree from Barnard College at Columbia University. She furthered her clinical expertise at The Animal Medical Center of New York, the nation’s largest nonprofit animal hospital and one of the most advanced veterinary centers in the world. Highly respected in New York’s pet community for her wisdom, clarity, composure, and expert diagnostic ability, she brings a level of experience and professional standing to in-home care that families in this city can rely on completely.Dr. Frucht has been providing at-home euthanasias for New York City families for many years, building a quiet but deeply valued presence in a city where finding personalized, compassionate end-of-life care is not always easy. New York families love their pets as fiercely as any in the country, and the unique realities of city life, small apartments, no backyard, no car, and no easy way to transport an ailing animal, make in-home care not just preferable but often essential. Dr. Frucht understands that reality and has made it her mission to serve those families with the same level of care she would bring to any clinical setting.Her belief in the value of in-home care comes from direct experience with what it offers families. “Being in a familiar setting outside of the hospital is such a rewarding experience for both the pet and the family,” she says. “It makes a genuinely difficult situation just a little less hard.” She brings that same calm and competence to every home she visits, creating the kind of space where families can breathe and be fully present with their pet in the final moments they share together.Dr. Avra Frucht serves Midtown Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Long Island City, Astoria, and nearby communities along the East River corridor between Manhattan and western Queens.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $435 in New York City. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $158 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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