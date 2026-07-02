Tradeshift Recognized among Top Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software Vendors in Independent Analyst Evaluation

Tradeshift’s innovation plans focus on developing LLMs via partnerships with Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic Claude, per recent independent analyst evaluation.

Tradeshift’s vision, roadmap & strong presence across the world are capabilities that matter for multinational enterprises managing cross-border invoice flows & supplier relationships at scale.” — Mike Cowles, CEO, Tradeshift

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradeshift, a global leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester

Wave TM : Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) Software, Q2 2026 Report. The evaluation assessed 15 providers across current offering, strategy, and customer feedback, positioning Tradeshift as a great fit for enterprises that want strong supplier portal and supplier networks and improved supplier relationships.

“Tradeshift’s supplier portal excels by offering a visual supplier collaboration interface, accessible via the portal or entirely through email. The vendor’s supplier network is also noteworthy: It has a massive, open supplier network that enables high levels of adoption and seamless e-invoicing connectivity at global scale across buyers, suppliers, and systems.”— Forrester Research, The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026 Report.

Tradeshift was notably acknowledged for two capabilities that Tradeshift believes distinguish it in the evaluation:

Supplier network scale: According to the report, “The vendor’s supplier network is also noteworthy: It has a massive, open supplier network that enables high levels of adoption and seamless e-invoicing connectivity at global scale across buyers, suppliers, and systems.”

Capabilities and named AI partnerships: According to the evaluation, “The vendor’s innovation plans focus on developing large language models (LLMs) via partnerships with Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic Claude; it has room to increase the percentage of its R&D budget dedicated to innovation.” To Tradeshift, these partnerships underpin the company’s Reporting & Analytics application and reflect an enterprise-grade commitment to AI-driven AP automation. Tradeshift provides best in practice matching, exception handling, and invoice data capture.

"We are honored to receive Forrester’s independent recognition as a Strong Performer in their Wave reporting,” said Mike Cowles, CEO, Tradeshift.” While Tradeshift has been a trusted partner to global enterprises for over 15 years, this marks our debut in this specific Forrester APIA evaluation—which, to us, is a reflection of how the market is shifting toward the modern, network-led automation we’ve been building since day one. Our mission is to digitally connect businesses worldwide — enabling them to transact more efficiently, access capital, and unlock economic opportunity. Our agentic AI capabilities are turning that mission into measurable impact, helping customers reclaim millions of hours and focus on what matters most.”

The report also recognized that Tradeshift specializes in APIA and global e‐invoicing compliance, built around a large multi-enterprise business network. The vendor has a strong global presence across EMEA, North America, and APAC.

To access the full Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026 report, visit https://tradeshift.com/resources/ap-automation/analyst-recognition-forrester-wave-apia-q2-2026/.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a 16-year-established leader in AP automation software for large and mid-sized companies. The platform reduces processing costs by up to 90% through AI-driven automation of accounts payable, e-Invoicing, and procurement. The solution eliminates up to 99.5% of manual coding, saving customers over 3 million hours annually and cutting invoice processing costs tenfold. Tradeshift ensures e-Invoicing compliance across 70+ countries, delivering significant efficiencies and cost savings for both buyers and suppliers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.