Institutional Brokerage Firm Orient Futures Singapore Receives Guangzhou Futures Exchange Overseas Intermediary Status

Orient Future Singapore's Office Front Desk

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orient Futures Singapore has been granted Overseas Intermediary (OI) status by the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX), bringing the firm's direct China market access to five Chinese futures exchanges. The status takes effect ahead of the internationalisation of GFEX Lithium Carbonate Futures and Options, which opens to overseas participants on July 3, 2026, the first internationalised contracts to list on the exchange.GFEX was established in April 2021 as China's fifth futures exchange, with a mandate focused on green development and new energy materials. It listed lithium carbonate futures and options domestically in July 2023, and in January 2026 the exchange designated those contracts as specified domestic products, the regulatory step that opens them to overseas participants. The July 3 launch makes lithium carbonate the first GFEX product available to international investors.With the GFEX approval, Orient Futures Singapore now holds Overseas Intermediary status across five Chinese futures exchanges: the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE), and the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX). The status lets eligible international participants trade, clear, and settle internationalised futures and options on those exchanges through a single brokerage relationship. The firm separately provides access to China's broader derivatives market through the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) scheme, which spans all six major Chinese exchanges, including the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX)."The approval of GFEX Overseas Intermediary status represents another important step in our commitment to connecting global market participants with China's derivatives markets," said Marcus Goi, Chief Executive Officer of Orient Futures Singapore. "With Lithium Carbonate Futures and Options scheduled to become the first internationalised products on GFEX on 3 July 2026, international investors will gain direct access to a market that plays an increasingly important role in the global battery materials supply chain. We are pleased to be able to support our clients' participation in this next phase of China's market opening."Lithium carbonate is a primary raw material in lithium-ion batteries used across electric vehicles, energy storage, and other clean energy applications. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of lithium carbonate, according to Reuters reporting, which places onshore Chinese price discovery at the centre of global pricing for the material. Opening the GFEX contracts to overseas participation gives international producers, consumers, traders, and institutional investors a route to manage price exposure directly in that market.Orient Futures Singapore is positioned to facilitate client access to the GFEX Lithium Carbonate Futures and Options contracts when international trading begins on July 3, 2026. The firm operates under Capital Markets Services licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Beyond China market access, Orient Futures Singapore is a member of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX), and ICE Futures Singapore (IFSG), and provides corporate clients with access to the B3 exchange in Brazil.About Orient Futures SingaporeOrient Futures Singapore is a Singapore-based institutional brokerage serving professional and institutional clients across Asia and global markets. Through direct memberships, exchange partnerships and its parent group's China market infrastructure, the firm provides access to more than 20 exchanges worldwide, covering futures, options, securities, and total return swap. Its China market connectivity includes Overseas Intermediary (OI) status with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) and Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX). In addition, the firm provides access to all six Chinese futures exchanges through the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) scheme, including China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX). The firm is also a member of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX) and ICE Futures Singapore (IFSG), and in 2023 became the first Asian broker to provide access to Brazil's B3 exchange.Established in Singapore in 2018, Orient Futures Singapore is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (CMS100869). The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orient Futures Co., Ltd. and an indirect subsidiary of Orient Securities Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600958; HKEX: 3958), a leading publicly listed financial services group in China.Risk Disclosure and Important NoticeOrient Futures International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") and holds a Capital Markets Services Licence under the Securities and Futures Act. Trading and investing in financial markets involve risks, including the potential loss of part or all of the capital invested. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks involved and carefully consider whether any investment, trading strategy, or financial product is suitable in light of their investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance.This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.