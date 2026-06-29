CodaPet partners with Dr. Germaine Germundson to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Carlsbad.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Being able to provide that peaceful, loving, and dignified farewell at home made an indelible impression on me, and I wanted to give other families the same compassionate experience with their pets.” — Dr. Germaine Germundson

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Carlsbad, CA, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Germaine Germundson will serve pets and pet parents throughout Carlsbad and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in Carlsbad becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Germundson was born in Southern California but spent part of her childhood in Switzerland, just outside Zurich, where she had an early and formative window into veterinary medicine. Her uncle ran his own large and small animal practice there, and those years alongside him planted the seed for everything that followed. She returned to California, attended Mira Costa College, and then followed that early inspiration all the way to St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2026 and completed her clinical year at Cornell University. She is thrilled, as she puts it, to be back in the California sunshine.What drew Dr. Germundson specifically to in-home euthanasia is deeply personal. The experience of saying goodbye to her own beloved soul dog at home, surrounded by love and peace, showed her in an immediate and lasting way what a gentle, dignified farewell can mean for a family. That moment did not just shape her values. It shaped the direction of her career. “I decided to offer in-home euthanasia because of my own experience saying goodbye to my beloved soul dog,” she says. “Being able to provide that peaceful, loving, and dignified farewell at home made an indelible impression on me, and I wanted to give other families the same compassionate experience with their pets. Partnering with CodaPet was a natural extension of that mission. Their values and dedication to honoring pets align perfectly with mine, and together we can ensure every pet and family receives the care, support, and respect they deserve during such a sensitive moment.”Serving North County San Diego is a homecoming for Dr. Germundson, and she understands the families and the culture of this part of coastal California well. “Our community values comfort, personalization, and compassionate care for our pets,” she says. “Many families here see their pets as full members of the family and want to provide a peaceful, familiar environment for their final moments rather than a clinical setting. Offering in-home euthanasia allows pets to stay in the homes they love, surrounded by the people who care for them most, while giving families the privacy and support they need during a deeply emotional time.”Dr. Germundson serves Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista, Encinitas, San Marcos, Escondido, Solana Beach, Del Mar, San Clemente, and surrounding communities throughout coastal and inland North County San Diego.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Carlsbad. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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