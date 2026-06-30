New Tool From Omniconvert Shows Shopify Brands Where They Lose to Competitors on Ads, Reviews, CRO & AI Visibility

New tool from Omniconvert shows Shopify brands where they lose to competitors.

One tool scores any Shopify store against real competitors across the 5 areas that decide whether it converts, and whether AI shopping agents recommend it.

Most Shopify brands are flying blind on the things that actually decide whether they grow. Their ads, their reviews, their on-site conversion, and now whether AI agents can even see them. ” — Valentin Radu, Founder and CEO of Omniconvert

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omniconvert, the eCommerce optimization company behind Explore, Reveal, and Nexus by Omniconvert, today launched Ecommerce Benchmark, a tool built specifically for Shopify brands. It audits any public Shopify store across five areas and benchmarks it against real competitors in the same category and country, not a generic average.A brand enters any public Shopify URL, with no login or credit card, picks an industry and country, and the report streams in live as each section finishes, in around 60 seconds. It scores 82 criteria across five areas: Creative and Ads, Reviews and UGC, AI Visibility, Agentic Commerce, and CRO. Each area returns the top fixes, ranked, with every finding mapped to a specific action.The first three areas cover what most brands already know they need to get right, scored against competitors rather than in isolation. Creative and Ads analyzes a store's live ad creative and angles against the rest of its category. Reviews and UGC scores social proof and sentiment. The AI CRO audit grades the on-site experience that turns traffic into revenue, drawing on the same engine as CRO Benchmark.The other two areas are not available in any other audit tool. AI Visibility measures how often a brand appears in AI-generated answers from engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, versus the category leaders. Agentic Commerce measures how ready a store is for AI assistants that can find, recommend, and buy products on a shopper's behalf. This matters because organic search traffic is flattening while consumer spending is not. Shoppers are increasingly asking AI for recommendations, and those agents return a single trusted answer instead of ten links. If a store cannot prove in machine-readable data what a product is, what it costs, and that real people trust it, the agent recommends a competitor and the brand never finds out.The tool runs on Omniconvert's dataset of 7,000+ eCommerce stores across 19 industries, built over 13 years of conversion research with 2,500+ brands. It uses public data only, including the Meta Ad Library, Google Ads Transparency Center, public review platforms, and each store's own homepage and structured data, and never touches a brand's Shopify admin or customer data."Most Shopify brands are flying blind on the things that actually decide whether they grow," said Valentin Radu, Founder and CEO of Omniconvert. "Their ads, their reviews, their on-site conversion, and now whether AI agents can even see them. They look at their own store, it looks fine, so they assume it is fine. It isn't. Your competitor is running sharper creative, or converting better, or showing up in ChatGPT while you don't, and you have no way to know by looking. We built Ecommerce Benchmark so any brand can see exactly where they stand against their real competitors, across all five, in under a minute. None of this is a brand problem or a budget problem. It is fixable, once you can see it."For brands that find significant gaps, and most do, Nexus by Omniconvert, Omniconvert's AI eCommerce platform for Shopify, is built to close them across creative, conversion, and catalog at scale, without a developer sprint or a change to the existing stack.Ecommerce Benchmark is a Shopify store audit available free for a limited time and available now at ecommercebenchmark.ai.About OmniconvertOmniconvert helps eCommerce and DTC brands grow through conversion, retention, and acquisition. Founded by Valentin Radu, author of The CLV Revolution, the company has spent 13 years researching what makes online stores convert, benchmarking 7,000+ stores across 19 industries and working with 2,500+ brands. Its product ecosystem includes Explore for A/B testing and CRO, Reveal for customer intelligence and retention, and Nexus by Omniconvert, its AI eCommerce platform for Shopify brands.

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