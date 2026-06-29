A' Energy Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards

A' Energy Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from energy innovators, engineers and renewable technology developers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards. The A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards are open for entries by Energy Product Designers, Energy Device Engineers, Industrial Design Studios, Energy Systems Architects, Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Energy Product Manufacturers, Renewable Energy Equipment Producers, Energy Storage Solution Providers, Power Generation Companies, Energy Brands, Energy Efficiency Consultants, Energy Policy Analysts, Smart Grid Developers, Energy Management Firms, Energy Conversion Specialists, Energy Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were efficiently designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition begins with complimentary participation, Energy Product Designers, Energy Device Engineers, Industrial Design Studios, Energy Systems Architects, Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Energy Product Manufacturers, Renewable Energy Equipment Producers, Energy Storage Solution Providers, Power Generation Companies, Energy Brands, Energy Efficiency Consultants, Energy Policy Analysts, Smart Grid Developers, Energy Management Firms, Energy Conversion Specialists, Energy Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Energy Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Energy Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in energy products, projects and device design, the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through sustainable energy innovation and responsible technological development. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting solutions that improve energy efficiency, renewable power generation, storage technologies and environmental performance, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, engineers and organizations to develop clean energy solutions with lasting societal impact.Energy Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards will be granted the internationally acclaimed A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Energy Awards.The following are some pioneering energy projects that could be submitted to A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards : Solar Panels, Wind Turbines, Hydroelectric Generators, Geothermal Systems, Bioenergy Converters, Fuel Cells, Energy Storage Devices, Advanced Smart Grid Systems and More. Energy Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/58 Award for Good Energy DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Energy Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Energy Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards.Energy Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, energy professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=58 to see past winners of the A' International Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/58 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, engineering and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, engineers, companies and research organizations to create meaningful and forward-looking solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through responsible design and technological advancement. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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