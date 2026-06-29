Urtopia Launches Carbon Atom: The First 750W Carbon Fiber eSUV Redefining Lightweight Power Riding

Urtopia Carbon Atom- Moonlight

Urtopia launches Carbon Atom, a carbon-fiber eSUV with 750W motor (90Nm), up to 95-mile range, and adaptive power system for efficient-to-performance riding.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urtopia officially unveils the Carbon Atom, the first carbon fiber eSUV bicycle equipped with a 750W（1250W Peak power) high-performance motor and 90Nm of torque, setting a new benchmark for lightweight electric mobility.At its core, Urtopia Carbon Atom brings together four defining strengths rarely seen in a single platform: a full TorayT1000 carbon fiber frame for extreme lightweight performance, a 750W high-torque motor delivering 90Nm of power, a long-range battery system enabling up to 95 miles of riding, and an adaptive riding system that allows power delivery to shift seamlessly between smooth efficiency and aggressive performance on demand.Combining extreme power with ultra-light engineering, Carbon Atom introduces a new riding philosophy—power that adapts. Riders can seamlessly switch between smooth, effortless cruising and aggressive performance riding through precisely tuned pedal assist levels. PAS 1–2 delivers a natural, fluid riding feel for everyday commuting, while PAS 3 unlocks a strong, immediate boost for hills, speed, and demanding terrain.Engineered for Comfort and StabilityTo support long-distance riding, Carbon Atom integrates a dedicated comfort system including:1. 80mm front suspension fork for impact absorption2. 30mm suspension seatpost for vibration reduction3. 26” × 2.4” all-terrain tires for stability and gripThese components work together to ensure a smooth and controlled ride across urban roads, suburban paths, and light off-road environments.Safety Built Into Every LayerCarbon Atom is engineered with a strong focus on safety and durability.Key safety features include:1. Dual UL certification (UL 2849 for eBike / UL 2271 for battery)2. High-performance braking system3. Integrated rear lighting system with dual internal taillights(1)brake light function(2)turn signal indicators4. 100 Lux high-brightness front headlightThis integrated system enhances visibility and rider confidence in all conditions.A New Standard for Carbon Fiber eSUV bicycle“With Carbon Atom, we set out to solve a fundamental challenge in the e-bike industry: how to combine lightweight carbon fiber construction with real-world power and long-range capability,” said Urtopia.“Carbon Atom delivers all three—lightness, strength, and endurance—in a single riding experience.”Key SpecificationsMotor: 750W high-torque rear hub motor; 1250W peak powerTorque: 90NmFrame: TorayT1000 carbon fiberRange: up to 95 milesSuspension: 80mm fork + 30mm seatpostTires: 26” × 2.4” all-terrainSafety: UL 2849 for eBikes + UL 2271 for batteryPayload: 330 lbs (150kg)About UrtopiaFounded in 2021, Urtopia focused on redefining lightweight electric mobility through advanced Carbon Fiber material, high-performance engineering, and modern design. The company has rapidly grown to a network of 1,000+ authorized service partners across the U.S., supported by 7/16 Online Human Support, and a community of more than 100,000 riders worldwide. In 2025, New Urtopia Group further strengthened its presence in the U.S. market through the acquisition of Pedego, one of America's most established e-bike brands and the nation's largest neighborhood e-bike dealer network. This strategic expansion significantly enhances Urtopia's retail and service capabilities, bringing premium carbon fiber e-bikes closer to riders across the country. Urtopia Carbon Atom Media Kit : Download the complete media kit, including high-resolution images, product specifications, and press assets, here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LHCbx-v2aWW8OrQhuLWjczu6cQ4D2V0-?usp=drive_link

Pure Engineering: Inside the Newest Urtopia Carbon Atom E-Bike with 750W Power

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