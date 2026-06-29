Online Bookshop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau offers special summer promotion: 20% discount on all publications and offer of “The Firecracker Industry in Taipa” bookmarks

MACAU, June 29 - The Online Bookshop of Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will launch a special summer promotion from 1 to 31 July. Readers may enjoy a 20% discount on all books on the website, and may receive a set of “The Firecracker Industry in Taipa” bookmarks. The public is welcome to purchase their favourite publications.

In addition, several new books were also launched on the Online Bookshop, including Mong-Há, Duet of Nature: Ming and Qing Landscape Paintings from the National Museum of China, Renowned in Business – Macao Merchants in Historical Archives, and City Imprints II: Maps from the Archives of Macao (trilingual edition). During the promotional period in July, readers can enjoy a 20% discount on all books across the website and receive one set of “The Firecracker Industry in Taipa” bookmarks on each transaction. The gifts are available while stocks last.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Bookshop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. Readers can place orders on the website, make electronic payments, and request delivery through the Express Mail Service (EMS) of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau or pick up their books in person at IC’s public libraries.

For more information, please visit the Online Bookshop’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop, or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6220 during office hours or email to publications@icm.gov.mo.