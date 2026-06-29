Pfeiffer Honored with ASM PRISM Award for Social Impact Excellence

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the global Busch Group, has received the PRISM Sustainability Award in the Social Impact category from ASM. Source: ASM

The award recognizes commitment to community engagement, education partnerships, and responsible business practices in line with UN guidelines.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the global Busch Group, has received the PRISM Sustainability Award in the Social Impact category from ASM, a leading supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry. The award recognizes commitment to community engagement, education partnerships, and responsible business practices in line with UN guidelines.

The award ceremony took place during ASM Supplier Day, held in Singapore and attended by approximately 200 invited guests, including ASM leadership from Supply Chain and Operations.

The Social Impact Award recognizes suppliers that create meaningful and lasting benefits for communities through volunteering programs, people-focused initiatives, training and apprenticeship opportunities, and partnerships with local schools as well as non-profit organizations. The category also highlights commitment to internationally recognized human rights and sustainability frameworks, including the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.

Recognition for community engagement and responsible business practices

Pfeiffer was recognized for its strong commitment to social responsibility. The company stood out for its community involvement, employee development programs, and responsible business practices. Clear policies aligned with international standards, along with transparent sustainability reporting, demonstrate this commitment and help secure the award.

“This award reflects the dedication of our employees and teams around the world who continuously strive to make a positive impact beyond our business operations,” says Leen Meijer, General Manager of the Busch Group in Singapore, who received the award together with two Pfeiffer experts during the ceremony. “We are honored to be recognized by our long-term partner ASM and proud of our global initiatives that support our communities, foster talent development, and promote responsible business practices.”

Sixteen years of collaboration and continuous improvement

The recognition also highlights the long-standing partnership between ASM and Pfeiffer. The two companies have collaborated for approximately 16 years. Over that time, the relationship has grown into a strong and trusted partnership built on open communication and a shared commitment to achieving business objectives as well as driving continuous improvement.

As companies across the semiconductor value chain continue to strengthen their ESG commitments, the ASM PRISM Award serves as a reminder that business success and social responsibility go hand in hand, encouraging companies to continue investing in people, communities, and sustainable business practices in the future.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.