Open Day of the Macao Union Medical Center concluded successfully Five themed lectures and health consultations received enthusiastic response

MACAU, June 29 - To further enhance public awareness regarding its operation, the expert team of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), its medical environment and its advanced equipment, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) held a public open day on 6 June. It featured hospital tours, complimentary health consultations and health lectures to help the public gain a deeper understanding of the services of the Macao Union Medical Center.

The “Open Day of the Macao Union Medical Center” started from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with more than 600 visits. During the introduction session, Lei Wai Seng, Deputy Director of the Macao Union Medical Center, stated that the event aimed to give the public a closer look at the operation of the medical institution, allowing them to experience its current medical services in person in order to offer more medical options.

During the event, the Macao Union Medical Center demonstrated a wide range of its cutting-edge medical equipment and provided complimentary health consultations for the first time. Experts seconded by PUMCH in Macao provided complimentary health consultations spanning various specialties, including clinical dietetics, endocrinology, dermatology, urology and neurology. Participants got their tickets on-site and engaged enthusiastically. They sought advice on recent health concerns or long-term chronic issues and received free medical advice from the Beijing experts.

In the hospital tours, participants were guided by medical staff from various departments to visit the Specialist Clinics, the Ambulatory Medical Centre, the Imagiology Centre and the Radiotherapy Centre. The medical staff also explained the environment of each area and the functions and applications of the high-end medical equipment, which not only allowed the public to be more familiar with the environment of different areas but also showcased the distinct characteristics of the departments in a way easy to understand.

The health lectures, conducted by the experts seconded by PUMCH in Macao and the medical team of the Macao Union Medical Center, covered five major themes: nutrition and health care, chronic disease management, maternal and child health care, tumor prevention and medical aesthetics. The lectures were so popular that the public participated actively and interacted vigorously during the Q&A session. The exchange was conducted in a lively atmosphere. According to some participants, it was a rare opportunity to obtain professional medical advice, and the event not only provided them with valuable medical opinions but also heightened their health awareness.

Hosted in its third consecutive year, the public open day aims to help more people in Macao get a full picture of the development progress and the service targets of the Macao Union Medical Center, while fostering enhanced communication and ties with the local community. For more information about the healthcare facility, please visit its official website https://www.cmm-pumch.gov.mo/, or follow its WeChat service account or Facebook page.