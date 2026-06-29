“MACAO 2026”Youth Day : Lectures and workshops pass the torch of philatelic culture

MACAU, June 29 - The youth represent a vital bridge for cultural heritage and the future of philatelic art. On 29 June, the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition hosted “Youth Day,” aiming to introduce the younger generation to the beauty of stamps and sustain the spiritual core of philatelic culture through a lively program of activities.

Today also marked the award ceremony for Macao's young exhibitors. This year's exhibition features a dedicated "Youth Philately" competitive exhibits class, carrying profound significance for cultural heritage. Open to young people aged 10 to 21, the competition allows them to understand philatelic culture and experience the joy of collecting through friendly rivalry. To encourage more youth to visit, the Organizing Committee actively boosted promotions on school campuses and encouraged educational institutions to organize field trips. Students were guided to explore the Treasure Gallery and the Macao Philatelic Original Designs Exhibition.

Street Art Postcard Workshop returned today for two more sessions, inspiring the public to design their own street-style fonts and create one-of-a-kind graffiti postcards. By infusing modern street art into traditional philately, the workshop shattered conventional stereotypes about stamp collecting and gave young visitors a firsthand taste of philatelic fun.

Furthermore, the Organizing Committee invited Mr. Ho Weng Hong, Vice President of Macao Philatelic Association, to deliver a lecture on "Prominent Figures on Macao Stamps," offering an engaging overview of the historical figures depicted on local stamps. Mr. Matt Tobin, Stamp Production Manager of New Zealand’s Brebner Print, presented a seminar titled "Philatelic Printing Technique", revealing the intricate production stages and workflows behind stamp manufacturing.

“MACAO 2026” runs until 1 July. With only two days remaining, the public is urged to seize this opportunity to take part in this grand global philatelic event.

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