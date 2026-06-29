Animal Transport Carriers Market Revenue To Cross $2.62 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

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The Business Research Company's Animal Transport Carriers Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The animal transport carriers market is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by rising concerns for animal safety and welfare. With more people owning pets and increased regulation around animal transport, this sector is set to grow remarkably. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional highlights, and trends shaping the future of animal transport carriers.

Steady Market Growth in Animal Transport Carriers by 2025

The animal transport carriers market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, reaching an estimated size of $1.56 billion in 2025. This figure is expected to rise to $1.73 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The past growth can be credited to factors like the global surge in pet ownership, increased veterinary and animal healthcare activities, heightened awareness of animal safety during travel, expansion of commercial animal transport services, and the growing preference for durable, reusable carriers.

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Forecasted Expansion of the Animal Transport Carriers Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand even faster, reaching $2.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0%. Key drivers for this growth include the rising demand for premium and customized pet travel products, the surge in e-commerce platforms distributing pet accessories, a shift toward sustainable and biodegradable carrier materials, stricter animal welfare and transport safety regulations, and the adoption of smart, connected carrier technologies. Notable trends for the forecast period feature widespread use of GPS-enabled carriers, eco-friendly and recyclable materials, integration of temperature and health monitoring systems, lightweight and collapsible designs, and automated ergonomic handling solutions.

Understanding What Animal Transport Carriers Are

Animal transport carriers encompass vehicles, containers, and equipment created specifically to facilitate the safe movement of animals from one place to another. These carriers are designed to provide comfort, security, and well-being for animals during transit, minimizing stress and potential injuries. They are widely utilized across multiple environments to ensure compliance with safety and regulatory standards while maintaining humane treatment throughout transportation.

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Growing Awareness of Animal Welfare Fuels Market Demand

A primary factor boosting the animal transport carriers market is the increasing public awareness and concern for animal welfare. This concept involves ensuring animals remain healthy, safe, and free from suffering by addressing both their physical and psychological needs. As more people advocate for humane treatment, the importance of safe and comfortable transportation gains attention. Animal transport carriers play a crucial role in promoting this awareness by enabling stress-free and secure animal movement. For example, in June 2025, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported that wildlife protection became the top animal welfare priority among the UK public, rising from 56% to 61%, which reflects growing focus on conservation and care.

Regional Leaders in the Animal Transport Carriers Market by 2025

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the animal transport carriers market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of the global market landscape.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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