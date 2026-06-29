Emerald Moving & Storage Expands Northwest Florida Operations With 24,000-Square-Foot PCB Warehouse

Emerald Moving & Storage has expanded its Northwest Florida operations around a 24,000-square-foot, climate-controlled warehouse in Panama City Beach.

More inventory is moving through Northwest Florida every year, and the additional space lets shipments be received, inspected, and stored in one secure, climate-controlled location.” — Emerald Moving & Storage Spokesperson

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Emerald Moving & Storage has expanded its Northwest Florida operations around a 24,000-square-foot warehouse in Panama City Beach, increasing the capacity available to residential, commercial, and interior-design clients across the Emerald Coast and Florida Panhandle.The facility is fully climate-controlled and monitored by 24-hour security surveillance. It sits approximately 15 minutes from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, a location that shortens transit time for inbound freight and supports faster coordination between receiving, warehousing, and delivery.The expanded capacity addresses rising relocation and storage demand across the region. Northwest Florida has drawn sustained population and construction growth over the past several years, and that growth has increased the volume of household goods, commercial inventory, and design furnishings moving through the area. The Panama City Beach facility gives the company room to receive, inspect, and store larger volumes under one roof."The expansion reflects where the region is heading," a company spokesperson said. "More inventory is moving through Northwest Florida every year, and the additional space allows shipments to be received, inspected, and stored in one secure, climate-controlled location."The facility centralizes several services Emerald Moving & Storage already provides. Inbound shipments are logged and inspected on arrival, stored in climate-controlled conditions, and prepared for scheduled delivery or installation. The climate control is significant in a coastal environment, where humidity and temperature swings can damage furniture, electronics, and design materials held in standard storage.The company operates as a full-service mover and warehousing provider, handling local moves, long-distance relocations, packing, and storage. As a Panama City moving company , it serves households and businesses throughout Bay County and the surrounding Panhandle, with additional service areas reaching Destin, Santa Rosa Beach, 30A, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, and Tallahassee.The expanded facility also supports the company's work with the interior-design community. Designers, architects, and builders use the warehouse for receiving and storing furnishings ahead of installation, a service that depends on secure, climate-controlled space and careful inventory handling. The added capacity allows the company to manage larger and more complex projects.Emerald Moving & Storage is licensed and insured in accordance with Florida Statute Chapter 507, which governs household moving services in the state. The company maintains availability 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for scheduling and coordination.The Panama City Beach warehouse anchors the company's logistics operations for the region and positions it to absorb continued growth in residential moves, commercial relocations, and design-related receiving and storage.About Emerald Moving & StorageEmerald Moving & Storage is a full-service moving, storage, and warehousing company serving Florida's Emerald Coast and Panhandle. The company provides local and long-distance moving, packing, climate-controlled storage, and specialized receiving and installation services for residential, commercial, and interior-design clients. Trusted Panama City movers , the company is licensed and insured under Florida Statute Chapter 507.Media ContactEmerald Moving & StoragePhone: 850-909-3009Website: https://emeraldcoastmoving.com/

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