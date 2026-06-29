Algal Protein Isolate Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $1.7 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Algal Protein Isolate Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The algal protein isolate market is gaining significant momentum as interest in plant-based nutrition and sustainable protein sources continues to rise. Driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding applications in various industries, this market is set to experience notable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and emerging opportunities shaping this sector.

Steady Growth Outlook for the Algal Protein Isolate Market Size

The market for algal protein isolate has shown strong expansion recently, with its value increasing from $1.06 billion in 2025 to $1.16 billion in 2026. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The rise during this period is chiefly linked to growing awareness around plant-based nutrition, early uptake of popular microalgae supplements like spirulina and chlorella, stronger demand for protein-rich functional foods, greater requirements for animal feed protein, and an overall surge in health and wellness consumer trends.

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Projected Rapid Expansion of the Algal Protein Isolate Market

Looking ahead, the algal protein isolate market is predicted to advance quickly, reaching $1.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0%. Factors driving this outlook include escalating interest in sustainable alternative protein sources, growth within the nutraceutical and functional food sectors, rising demand in aquaculture and animal nutrition, increased investments in algae cultivation infrastructure, and more regulatory approvals for algae-derived food ingredients. Key trends expected to influence the market include the fortification of sports nutrition products with algae protein, broader adoption of algal protein in animal feed and aquaculture, expanding cosmetic applications of algae-based ingredients, innovations in cost-effective algae harvesting and extraction methods, and the use of blended algal proteins in processed foods.

Understanding Algal Protein Isolate as a Product

Algal protein isolate is a concentrated protein ingredient extracted and purified from microalgae such as spirulina and chlorella to achieve a high protein content. Its main role is to provide a sustainable, plant-based protein option utilized across food, beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition industries. This ingredient supports manufacturers aiming to create high-protein formulations with a reduced environmental footprint.

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Sustainability as a Crucial Driver for Algal Protein Isolate Demand

One of the primary forces propelling the algal protein isolate market is the expanding demand for sustainable plant-based protein sources. These sources offer essential proteins derived from plants while limiting environmental harm, conserving natural resources, and promoting ecological balance. Increasing numbers of consumers are choosing plant-based protein products through various retail outlets, fueling market expansion.

How Algal Protein Isolate Supports Sustainability Trends

Algal protein isolate meets the growing consumer need for sustainable protein by delivering a concentrated, plant-derived ingredient that enables food and nutrition companies to develop environmentally friendly, high-protein products. For example, in May 2025, the US-based nonprofit GFI reported that global retail sales of plant-based meat and seafood reached $6.1 billion in 2024, marking a 4% rise from the previous year. Additionally, total global retail sales of plant-based foods hit $28.6 billion, a 5% increase compared to 2023. These figures highlight the expanding consumer base for sustainable plant-based proteins, which is expected to continue driving algal protein isolate demand.

North America’s Market Leadership and Asia-Pacific’s Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the algal protein isolate market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of regional market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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