Seven Custom Homes Details Coastal Engineering Approach for Port Aransas Luxury Builds on Mustang Island

Austin-based design-build firm outlines elevated foundations, FEMA flood-zone compliance, and on-site superintendent model for Mustang Island custom homes.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Custom Homes , the Austin-based luxury custom home builder and design-build firm, has outlined the specialized engineering practices behind its custom residential construction program on Mustang Island, where Gulf Coast barrier-island conditions force standards well above those used in inland Central Texas projects. The firm has been building in Port Aransas for over a decade, completing beachfront retreats, bayfront estates, and high-end vacation properties across a market where almost every parcel sits within a FEMA-designated high-risk flood zone.Coastal construction in Port Aransas operates under a different rulebook than the Hill Country builds that anchor Seven Custom Homes' Greater Austin portfolio. Mustang Island lots typically fall within FEMA Zones AE or VE, which require elevated foundations and dictate where habitable floors can be built relative to the Base Flood Elevation. In velocity zones, code requires the lowest horizontal structural member of the lowest floor to sit above BFE on piling or open-pile foundations engineered for wave action, with the area below kept free of obstructions to allow storm surge to pass through. Port Aransas additionally enforces local freeboard requirements above the FEMA minimum and windstorm certification for structural assemblies in line with Texas Department of Insurance coastal standards.Seven Custom Homes addresses these conditions through an integrated design-build process in which structural engineers, architects, and construction managers collaborate from initial site evaluation forward. Foundation systems are engineered for the specific lot, with deep pilings on beachfront parcels, hybrid systems on bayfront sites, and elevated slabs where local elevation allows. Material selections are made with salt-air corrosion in mind: stainless or galvanized fasteners, impact-rated windows and doors, marine-grade exterior finishes, and exterior cladding rated for the wind and moisture profile of the Texas Gulf Coast.Distance from headquarters is managed through an on-site superintendent model rather than remote supervision. Two full-time superintendents are stationed in Port Aransas to oversee daily construction activity, coordinate trades, and maintain direct relationships with Nueces County inspectors and local subcontractors. The firm's Vice President of Construction conducts weekly site visits, and company leadership conducts regular project walkthroughs. This structure allows Seven Custom Homes to maintain the same construction oversight standard on Mustang Island that it applies to projects within thirty miles of its Austin office."Building in Port Aransas is not Austin construction moved 200 miles south. The site conditions, the flood zone math, the windstorm requirements, and the inspection process are different in ways that affect every phase of the project," said Blake Bellamy, Sales Director at Seven Custom Homes in Austin, TX . "Owners building or buying on Mustang Island deserve a builder who has solved these problems on real projects, not one learning the coast on theirs."The Port Aransas service line is structured to handle the full range of barrier-island work, including custom home construction on owner-purchased lots, beachfront and bayfront estates, second-home retreats, and luxury vacation properties. Lot evaluations cover FEMA zone designation, elevation requirements, utility coordination, septic planning where applicable, and dune and erosion-control considerations before any design work begins. The same in-house team that builds Hill Country residences also handles the coastal work, which keeps architectural standards and finish quality consistent across the two very different markets the firm serves.Seven Custom Homes in Austin, TX is a luxury custom home builder and design-build firm. Founded in 2007, the company has completed luxury residential construction projects across Greater Austin, serving Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties as well as Horseshoe Bay and Port Aransas. Services include custom home construction, design-build, build-on-your-lot, home additions, home remodeling, outdoor living, and room additions. The firm holds General Contractor License GENR7952671. Learn more at https://sevencustomhomes.com/ ###Media ContactSeven Custom HomesAddress: 312 Medical Parkway BLDG B, Austin, TX 78738Phone: (512) 662-1349Website: https://sevencustomhomes.com/

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