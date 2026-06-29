Autonomous Weapons Market to Reach USD 30.16 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Missiles Accelerates

Autonomous Weapons Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, Platform, Type, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:According to the report, the global autonomous weapons market generated $11.56 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $30.16 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in number of autonomous defense vehicles, drones, and robots and increase in investments in R&D activities drive the growth of the global autonomous weapons market. However, issues related to accountability and misuse of such technology by unauthorized people hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of autonomous technologies to lower down operational costs and increase efficiency creates new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (291 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13132 Segment Overview:By ProductMissilesMunitionsGuided RocketsGuided ProjectilesHypersonic weaponOthersBy PlatformLandAirborneNavalBy TypeSemi-autonomousAutonomousIncrease in number of autonomous defense vehicles, drones, and robots and increase in investments to develop autonomous weapons throughout the globe are expected to drive the autonomous weapons market during the forecast period. However, serious issues with the fully autonomous weapons are anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Moreover, rise in usage of autonomous weapons globally and rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/43b5958594cf65379a1669f5394db861 Leading Market PlayersBAE Systems plcIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd.Kongsberg Gruppen ASALockheed Martin CorporationMBDANorthrop Grumman CorporationRafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.Raytheon Technologies CorporationRheinmetall AGThales GroupKey Findings Of The StudyBy product, the missiles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By type, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.By platform, the airborne segment is projected to lead the global autonomous weapons industry , owing to higher CAGR as compared to defense forces segment.By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492

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