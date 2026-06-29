Guangdong Baoshan Trading: Multi-Grade PVC Vinyl Supply Chain and Quality Control for Global Procurement
Overview of PVC vinyl supply chain management, multi-grade control, and global quality assurance.CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company Overview and Industry Position
Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd., established in 1994, is a provider of PVC industry chain material solutions with over 30 years of operational experience. The company serves markets in China and Southeast Asia, offering a portfolio that includes PVC paste resins, blending resins, environmentally friendly plasticizers, stabilizers, and other key additives. Its manufacturing facility covers 30,000 square meters and employs approximately 30 staff, while annual sales reach 1 billion CNY. The company acts as a master distributor for global brands such as BASF and Eastman, holding authorized distributor status for BASF Hexamoll® DINCH (ranked first in Asia-Pacific sales for multiple consecutive years) and Eastman TXIB (awarded Best Partner in Plasticizer Business in China).
Products from Guangdong Baoshan Trading are used in industries including PVC toys, artificial leather, coatings, medical consumables, food packaging, wire and cable, automotive interiors, and building materials. This broad applicability stems from the company's ability to source and supply multiple grades of PVC vinyl materials across diverse performance requirements.
Supply Chain Differentiators: Multi-Grade Sourcing and Raw Material Quality Control
Guangdong Baoshan Trading operates a supply system characterized by complete model coverage and wide category range. The company does not manufacture raw materials itself; instead, it leverages resource integration capabilities to supply PVC plastisol materials under a comprehensive solution model. Key elements of its supply chain include:
· Multi-brand PVC Paste Resins: The company distributes paste resins from Kaneka (Japan), Formosa Plastics (Taiwan), Tangshan Sanyou, Shenyang Chemical, and others, covering K-values from 65 to 81, paste viscosities from 2,000 to 5,500 mPa·s, and applications from slush-molded toys to high-transparency medical products.
· Specialized Blending Resins: Products such as Kaneka PBM-B5F, Zhongtai PB-1000, and BIOVYN™ 266EF allow customers to reduce paste viscosity, achieve matte surface effects, and lower formulation costs without compromising mechanical properties.
· Environmentally Friendly Plasticizers: As an authorized distributor of BASF Hexamoll® DINCH and Eastman TXIB, Baoshan supplies non-phthalate, low-migration plasticizers suitable for food contact, medical, and children's toy applications. Additional plasticizers include DOTP (dioctyl terephthalate), ATBC (acetyl tributyl citrate), polymeric polyester plasticizer GLOBINEX W-2050, and bio-based options.
· Phenol-Free Ca/Zn Stabilizers: Products such as ADK STAB SC-135, Baerostab CT 303 TX, and CZ-2756 provide thermal stability, initial color hold, and compliance with REACH, RoHS, FDA, and EN71-3 standards.
Critical Procurement Parameters (Representative Selection)
The following table summarizes key technical parameters, applicable industries, and ordering details for a selection of products commonly sourced through Guangdong Baoshan Trading. Values are based on product specification sheets provided by the respective manufacturers and Baoshan's standard supply terms.
Product Category: PVC Paste Resin (Microsuspension)
Model / Grade: Kaneka PSM-31
Key Parameter (Example Value): K-value 72; paste viscosity ~3,500 mPa · s; apparent density ~0.30 g/cm³
Applicable Industry: Artificial leather, toys, flooring, coatings
Standard Package: 20 kg/bag
MOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeks
Product Category: PVC Paste Resin (Low Viscosity)
Model / Grade: Shenyang PSH-10
Key Parameter (Example Value): K-value 70–75; paste viscosity 1,000–2,500 mPa · s; degree of polymerization 1580–1780
Applicable Industry: Vinyl toys, artificial leather surface layer, dipped gloves
Standard Package: 20 kg/bag
MOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeks
Product Category: PVC Blending Resin
Model / Grade: Kaneka PBM-B5F
Key Parameter (Example Value): K-value 65–68; apparent density 0.32–0.35 g/cm³
Applicable Industry: Rigid/semi-rigid PVC, films, injection-molded parts
Standard Package: 25 kg/bag
MOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeks
Product Category: PVC Suspension Resin (SG-5)
Model / Grade: Hanwha HG-1000F
Key Parameter (Example Value): K-value 66–68; tensile strength ≥50 MPa; elongation ≥200%; thermal stability ≥20 min at 160°C; residual VCM ≤1.0 ppm
Applicable Industry: Pipe, profiles, cable insulation, rigid sheets
Standard Package: 25 kg/bag
MOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeks
Product Category: Non-Phthalate Plasticizer
Model / Grade: BASF Hexamoll® DINCH
Key Parameter (Example Value): Density 0.944–0.954 g/cm³; viscosity 44–60 mPa · s; pour point -54°C; ester content ≥99.5%
Applicable Industry: Medical tubing, food packaging, children's toys, automotive interiors
Standard Package: 200 kg/drum, 950 kg/drum
MOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 4–6 weeks (European origin)
Product Category: Viscosity Reducer / Film-Forming Agent
Model / Grade: Eastman TXIB™
Key Parameter (Example Value): Viscosity 9 cP at 25°C; freezing point -70°C; specific gravity 0.942–0.948
Applicable Industry: Dipped gloves, vinyl toys, artificial leather, coatings
Standard Package: 200 kg/drum
MOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–3 weeks
Product Category: Phenol-Free Ca/Zn Stabilizer
Model / Grade: ADK STAB SC-135
Key Parameter (Example Value): Density ~1.05 g/cm³; viscosity 1000–3000 mPa · s; thermal stability excellent; phenol-free
Applicable Industry: Food-contact PVC, medical PVC, toys, wires & cables
Standard Package: 160 kg/drum
MOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–3 weeks
Quality Assurance and Environmental Compliance
Guangdong Baoshan Trading operates a high-standard R&D and chemical analysis laboratory equipped with Agilent GC-MS, ICP-MS, and Waters LC-MS/MS. The company offers free testing for phthalates, heavy metals, bisphenol A, organotin, and other high-risk substances, ensuring traceability of material sources and compliance with global regulations such as REACH, RoHS, FDA, EN71, and GB 4806. The quality management system adheres to ISO 9001 and has passed a joint audit by BASF's petrochemical, quality, and EHS departments.
The company maintains a 20,000-square-meter self-built warehouse and 16 liquid storage tanks, with a safety stock of over three months for bulk European materials to mitigate supply chain risks. An in-house fleet combined with land and sea logistics routes enables fast and reliable delivery.
Operational Scale and Contact Information
The company is part of Baoshan Industrial Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) and has subsidiaries including Guangdong Baojun Import & Export Co., Ltd. and Vietnam Baoshan Co., Ltd. Its annual sales reach approximately 1 billion CNY, with an export ratio of about 20%.
· Company: Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd.
· Contact Person: Chen Bingbing
· Email: misscheng1984@163.com
· Tel: +86 13580992838
· Address: Building 1, No. 26, Yingguang Road, Chang'an Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China
· WhatsApp: +84 865388399
· Website：http://www.baoshancl.cn
Outlook
With a multi-grade sourcing network covering PVC paste resins, blending resins, eco-friendly plasticizers, phenol-free stabilizers, and specialty additives, Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd. positions itself as a one-stop material solution partner for global buyers. The company's investment in laboratory-grade quality control and strategic inventory management aims to reduce procurement risk and ensure consistent supply for customers in the PVC processing industry.
Chen Bingbing
Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd.
+ +86 13580992838
misscheng1984@163.com
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