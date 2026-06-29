Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd.

Overview of PVC vinyl supply chain management, multi-grade control, and global quality assurance.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company Overview and Industry Position Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd ., established in 1994, is a provider of PVC industry chain material solutions with over 30 years of operational experience. The company serves markets in China and Southeast Asia, offering a portfolio that includes PVC paste resins, blending resins, environmentally friendly plasticizers, stabilizers, and other key additives. Its manufacturing facility covers 30,000 square meters and employs approximately 30 staff, while annual sales reach 1 billion CNY. The company acts as a master distributor for global brands such as BASF and Eastman, holding authorized distributor status for BASF HexamollDINCH (ranked first in Asia-Pacific sales for multiple consecutive years) and Eastman TXIB (awarded Best Partner in Plasticizer Business in China).Products from Guangdong Baoshan Trading are used in industries including PVC toys, artificial leather, coatings, medical consumables, food packaging, wire and cable, automotive interiors, and building materials. This broad applicability stems from the company's ability to source and supply multiple grades of PVC vinyl materials across diverse performance requirements.Supply Chain Differentiators: Multi-Grade Sourcing and Raw Material Quality ControlGuangdong Baoshan Trading operates a supply system characterized by complete model coverage and wide category range. The company does not manufacture raw materials itself; instead, it leverages resource integration capabilities to supply PVC plastisol materials under a comprehensive solution model. Key elements of its supply chain include:· Multi-brand PVC Paste Resins: The company distributes paste resins from Kaneka (Japan), Formosa Plastics (Taiwan), Tangshan Sanyou, Shenyang Chemical, and others, covering K-values from 65 to 81, paste viscosities from 2,000 to 5,500 mPa·s, and applications from slush-molded toys to high-transparency medical products.· Specialized Blending Resins: Products such as Kaneka PBM-B5F, Zhongtai PB-1000, and BIOVYN™ 266EF allow customers to reduce paste viscosity, achieve matte surface effects, and lower formulation costs without compromising mechanical properties.· Environmentally Friendly Plasticizers: As an authorized distributor of BASF HexamollDINCH and Eastman TXIB, Baoshan supplies non-phthalate, low-migration plasticizers suitable for food contact, medical, and children's toy applications. Additional plasticizers include DOTP (dioctyl terephthalate), ATBC (acetyl tributyl citrate), polymeric polyester plasticizer GLOBINEX W-2050, and bio-based options.· Phenol-Free Ca/Zn Stabilizers: Products such as ADK STAB SC-135, Baerostab CT 303 TX, and CZ-2756 provide thermal stability, initial color hold, and compliance with REACH, RoHS, FDA, and EN71-3 standards.Critical Procurement Parameters (Representative Selection)The following table summarizes key technical parameters, applicable industries, and ordering details for a selection of products commonly sourced through Guangdong Baoshan Trading. Values are based on product specification sheets provided by the respective manufacturers and Baoshan's standard supply terms.Product Category: PVC Paste Resin (Microsuspension)Model / Grade: Kaneka PSM-31Key Parameter (Example Value): K-value 72; paste viscosity ~3,500 mPa · s; apparent density ~0.30 g/cm³Applicable Industry: Artificial leather, toys, flooring, coatingsStandard Package: 20 kg/bagMOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeksProduct Category: PVC Paste Resin (Low Viscosity)Model / Grade: Shenyang PSH-10Key Parameter (Example Value): K-value 70–75; paste viscosity 1,000–2,500 mPa · s; degree of polymerization 1580–1780Applicable Industry: Vinyl toys, artificial leather surface layer, dipped glovesStandard Package: 20 kg/bagMOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeksProduct Category: PVC Blending ResinModel / Grade: Kaneka PBM-B5FKey Parameter (Example Value): K-value 65–68; apparent density 0.32–0.35 g/cm³Applicable Industry: Rigid/semi-rigid PVC, films, injection-molded partsStandard Package: 25 kg/bagMOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeksProduct Category: PVC Suspension Resin (SG-5)Model / Grade: Hanwha HG-1000FKey Parameter (Example Value): K-value 66–68; tensile strength ≥50 MPa; elongation ≥200%; thermal stability ≥20 min at 160°C; residual VCM ≤1.0 ppmApplicable Industry: Pipe, profiles, cable insulation, rigid sheetsStandard Package: 25 kg/bagMOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–4 weeksProduct Category: Non-Phthalate PlasticizerModel / Grade: BASF HexamollDINCHKey Parameter (Example Value): Density 0.944–0.954 g/cm³; viscosity 44–60 mPa · s; pour point -54°C; ester content ≥99.5%Applicable Industry: Medical tubing, food packaging, children's toys, automotive interiorsStandard Package: 200 kg/drum, 950 kg/drumMOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 4–6 weeks (European origin)Product Category: Viscosity Reducer / Film-Forming AgentModel / Grade: Eastman TXIB™Key Parameter (Example Value): Viscosity 9 cP at 25°C; freezing point -70°C; specific gravity 0.942–0.948Applicable Industry: Dipped gloves, vinyl toys, artificial leather, coatingsStandard Package: 200 kg/drumMOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–3 weeksProduct Category: Phenol-Free Ca/Zn StabilizerModel / Grade: ADK STAB SC-135Key Parameter (Example Value): Density ~1.05 g/cm³; viscosity 1000–3000 mPa · s; thermal stability excellent; phenol-freeApplicable Industry: Food-contact PVC, medical PVC, toys, wires & cablesStandard Package: 160 kg/drumMOQ / Lead Time (Typical): Contact for MOQ; standard lead time 2–3 weeksQuality Assurance and Environmental ComplianceGuangdong Baoshan Trading operates a high-standard R&D and chemical analysis laboratory equipped with Agilent GC-MS, ICP-MS, and Waters LC-MS/MS. The company offers free testing for phthalates, heavy metals, bisphenol A, organotin, and other high-risk substances, ensuring traceability of material sources and compliance with global regulations such as REACH, RoHS, FDA, EN71, and GB 4806. The quality management system adheres to ISO 9001 and has passed a joint audit by BASF's petrochemical, quality, and EHS departments.The company maintains a 20,000-square-meter self-built warehouse and 16 liquid storage tanks, with a safety stock of over three months for bulk European materials to mitigate supply chain risks. An in-house fleet combined with land and sea logistics routes enables fast and reliable delivery.Operational Scale and Contact InformationThe company is part of Baoshan Industrial Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) and has subsidiaries including Guangdong Baojun Import & Export Co., Ltd. and Vietnam Baoshan Co., Ltd. Its annual sales reach approximately 1 billion CNY, with an export ratio of about 20%.· Company: Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd.· Contact Person: Chen Bingbing· Email: misscheng1984@163.com· Tel: +86 13580992838· Address: Building 1, No. 26, Yingguang Road, Chang'an Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China· WhatsApp: +84 865388399· Website： http://www.baoshancl.cn OutlookWith a multi-grade sourcing network covering PVC paste resins, blending resins, eco-friendly plasticizers, phenol-free stabilizers, and specialty additives, Guangdong Baoshan Trading Co., Ltd. positions itself as a one-stop material solution partner for global buyers. The company's investment in laboratory-grade quality control and strategic inventory management aims to reduce procurement risk and ensure consistent supply for customers in the PVC processing industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.