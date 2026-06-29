Spray Mosquito Repellent Market to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2031 at 6.6% CAGR

Spray Mosquito Repellent - reports

Spray Mosquito Repellent Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Raw Material, Distribution channel, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spray mosquito repellent market size was generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in health concerns due to rise in the level of awareness toward various mosquito transmitted diseases, rise in eradication of standing water, swamps, marshes, and use of spray mosquito repellent products to avoid mosquito-borne diseases in urban as well as rural areas, and surge in global temperature due to rise in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere drive the growth of the global spray mosquito repellent market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16592 The global spray mosquito repellent market will be molded by increase in penetration level of mosquito repellent sprays prepared from organic and herbal ingredients in developed markets such as North America and Europe. Moreover, the demand for such high-end products is consistently increasing in developing markets, owing to factors such as rise in literacy levels and increase in awareness campaigns run by government and players operating in the industry.In recent years, the demand for mosquito repellents has increased due to rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, such as Zika virus, malaria, dengue, West Nile fever, and others in countries such as Europe, Asia, and North America. Various key market players coupled with NGOs and local governments have participated to improve the level of awareness among people residing in urban and rural areas against different mosquito borne diseases. All these aforementioned factors are the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Trends.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c47faa986188029d0eef669736346dd4 There is a considerable increase in awareness of mosquito borne disease, which boosts the demand for spray mosquito repellents. In addition, rise in global temperature provides favorable conditions for the breeding of mosquito, thus, leads to increase in penetration of mosquito repellents in the global market. Moreover, the development of natural herb-based mosquito repellents has reduced various side effects of the repellents on human health such as skin rashes, breathing problems, and other health hazards. Consumers in the developed regions have started using neem-based sprays, creams, & oils, citronella oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients. The change in the consumer preferences toward herb-based mosquito repellents is expected to boost the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Growth.According to the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis, the market is segmented into raw material, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of raw material, the bio-based repellent segment held the major share in the market in 2021 and is likely to remain same throughout the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Forecast period. Bio-based mosquito repellents are considered economically safe and do not affect environment in a negative way.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16592 Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding half of the global spray mosquito repellent market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The North America region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global spray mosquito repellent industry report include 3M, BASF SE, Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc, Sawyer Products, Inc, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fishing-reels-market-A16888 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/event-services-market-A16206

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