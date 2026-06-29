Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Diagnostic Radiogenomics Devices Market Forecast To Hit $1.49Billion By 2030

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TBRC's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Diagnostic Radiogenomics Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The field of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic radiogenomics devices is gaining significant traction as healthcare advances toward more personalized and precise treatment methods. These innovative systems combine cutting-edge imaging with genomic data, offering enhanced diagnostic capabilities. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key trends shaping this promising industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the AI-Powered Diagnostic Radiogenomics Devices Market

The market for AI-powered diagnostic radiogenomics devices has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $0.62 billion in 2025 to $0.74 billion in 2026, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. This growth during the historical period is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and complex diseases, increased adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, substantial investments in precision medicine research, wider applications of genomic sequencing and molecular profiling, and a growing demand for data-driven clinical decision-making tools.

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Future Growth Outlook for the AI-Powered Diagnostic Radiogenomics Devices Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $1.5 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 19.5%. Factors driving this forecasted expansion include the increasing need for AI-enabled personalized treatment planning, the growing uptake of cloud-based radiogenomic data analytics platforms, and the deeper integration of genomics with diagnostic imaging workflows. Additionally, rising investments in precision diagnostics for oncology and neurology, a stronger focus on early disease detection, and the development of predictive healthcare technologies will contribute significantly. Key trends anticipated in the coming years include greater adoption of multimodal imaging combined with genomics, demand for precision diagnostic solutions tailored to individuals, increased use of predictive analytics for prognosis and therapy response evaluation, the implementation of automated radiogenomic data interpretation tools, and more real-time clinical decision support integrated into diagnostic procedures.

Understanding AI-Powered Diagnostic Radiogenomics Devices and Their Clinical Role

AI-powered diagnostic radiogenomics devices represent advanced medical technologies that merge imaging data with genomic and molecular profiles through artificial intelligence algorithms. This approach uncovers links between radiographic features and genetic expressions, allowing for more accurate disease classification, risk assessment, and prediction of treatment responses at an individual level. In both clinical practice and research environments, these devices enhance early detection, guide personalized treatment plans, improve prognosis assessments, and support the advancement of precision medicine by harmonizing radiology with genomic data analytics.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered diagnostic radiogenomics devices market report:

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Key Factor Driving Growth in the Global AI-Powered Diagnostic Radiogenomics Devices Market

The primary force propelling the expansion of the AI-powered diagnostic radiogenomics devices market is the growing acceptance of precision medicine approaches. Precision medicine focuses on customizing disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment based on each person's unique genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle. The adoption of these approaches is largely fueled by the integration of genomic data into clinical decision-making within advanced healthcare systems. AI-powered diagnostic radiogenomics tools facilitate this trend by combining medical imaging and genomics to provide accurate disease profiling, early diagnoses, and individualized treatment planning. For example, in February 2024, a report from the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US nonprofit, highlighted that over one-third of new drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were personalized therapies for four straight years through 2023. This underlines how the rise of precision medicine is a major catalyst for the market’s growth.

Regional Market Leadership in AI-Powered Diagnostic Radiogenomics Devices

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global AI-powered diagnostic radiogenomics devices market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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