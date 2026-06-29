DBIT Bengaluru Honoured at Times Business Awards 2026 for Technology-Driven Engineering Education

Dr. Nagabhushana B. S., Principal, and Dr. Guruprasad, Dean (Academics), of Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru, receive the "Excellence in Technology-Driven Engineering Education" Award at the Times Business Awards 2026 held in Bengaluru

The recognition highlights DBIT Bengaluru's excellence in engineering education, innovation, industry partnerships, research, and technology-driven learning.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru, has been honoured with the "𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻" award at the 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲, recognizing the institution's commitment to innovation, academic excellence, industry collaboration, and technology-enabled learning.

The award was presented during the Times Business Awards ceremony held in Bengaluru on 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟱, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲, celebrating organizations that have demonstrated excellence across various sectors.

Representing DBIT at the event, Dr. Nagabhushana B. S., Principal, and Dr. Guruprasad, Dean (Academics), received the award on behalf of the institution in the presence of distinguished educators, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals.

This recognition reflects DBIT's continued efforts in providing industry-oriented engineering education through modern teaching methodologies, research-driven learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and strong industry engagement.

Established over 25 years ago, DBIT has evolved into one of Karnataka's leading engineering institutions. Spread across a 36-acre green campus on Mysore Road, Bengaluru, the institute provides students with a holistic learning environment that combines academic excellence with practical exposure and professional development.

An Autonomous Institution under Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), DBIT is approved by AICTE, accredited with NAAC 'A' Grade, and recognized with the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Gold Rating, reflecting its commitment to quality education and institutional excellence.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻:

◉ Computer Science & Engineering

◉ Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

◉ Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

◉ Information Science & Engineering

◉ Electronics & Communication Engineering

◉ Electrical & Electronics Engineering

◉ Computer Science & Engineering (Internet of Things & Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology)

◉ Master of Business Administration (Dual Specialisation)

DBIT's technology-driven ecosystem is supported by advanced laboratories, innovation centres, research initiatives, startup incubation, and experiential learning that prepare students for rapidly evolving careers in engineering and technology.

The institution has established collaborations with leading global technology companies, including Samsung, MathWorks, AWS, Luxoft, Google, Bosch, Infosys, and several other industry partners. These collaborations enable students to access certifications, internships, research opportunities, industry projects, and emerging technology platforms.

With more than 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 partners and an alumni network of over 11,000 graduates serving organizations across India and abroad, DBIT continues to maintain an excellent record in placements and career development.

Speaking on the occasion, 𝗗𝗿. 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗯𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗕. 𝗦., Principal of DBIT, said:

"𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘉𝘐𝘛 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘯𝘸𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘯𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦-𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺."

The award further reinforces DBIT's mission of integrating education, technology, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry readiness to develop graduates capable of solving real-world challenges.

As the institution continues its journey toward becoming a globally recognized centre for engineering education and research, DBIT remains committed to delivering transformative learning experiences that prepare students for the future.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 (𝗗𝗕𝗜𝗧)

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru, is a premier engineering institution established under the Wayanamac Education Trust. The institute is an Autonomous Institution under VTU, approved by AICTE, accredited with NAAC 'A' Grade, and recognized with the QS I-GAUGE Gold Rating.

Located on a scenic 36-acre campus at Kumbalagodu, Mysore Road, Bengaluru, DBIT offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in engineering and management. With over 25 years of academic excellence, more than 11,000 alumni, robust industry partnerships, and a strong emphasis on innovation and value-based education, DBIT continues to prepare future-ready professionals for global careers.

𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT)

Kumbalagodu, Mysore Road

Bengaluru – 560074

Phone: +91 88807 16716 | +91 99003 61100

Website: https://www.dbit.edu.in

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