BoatBuddy.ai, the AI Maritime Assistant, Now Helps a Growing Community of Sailors Worldwide

BoatBuddy AI Sailing Robot on a Hallberg Rassy

The specialized maritime AI gives boat owners instant, expert answers on seamanship, maintenance, navigation and boat ownership.

Every sailor has questions. BoatBuddy.ai has answers — built by sailors, for sailors, drawing on decades of real life on the water.” — Lars Hendriksen

KOEGE, SEALAND, DENMARK, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoatBuddy.ai, the AI assistant built specifically for sailors and boat owners, today announced that it is now helping a rapidly growing community of sailors across more than 175 countries. Unlike general-purpose chatbots, BoatBuddy.ai is purpose-built for the maritime world, giving boat owners reliable, on-demand answers on everything from seamanship and engine maintenance to navigation, safety and the practical realities of life afloat.Where general AI tools give vague or generic responses, BoatBuddy.ai is trained and tuned for the specifics of sailing and boat ownership. Sailors can ask anything — how to troubleshoot a diesel engine that won't start, how to plan a coastal passage, how to winterize a hull, or how to interpret a weather window — and receive clear, practical guidance grounded in real-world maritime experience, available 24/7 from the cockpit, the marina or the workshop."Every sailor has questions, and the answers are usually scattered across forums, manuals and the memory of the person at the next berth. BoatBuddy.ai puts that collective knowledge in your pocket, instantly. We built it because we live and breathe sailing ourselves, as having sailed Hallberg Rassy for many years" said Lars Hendriksen, founder of BoatBuddy.ai.BoatBuddy.ai is part of a wider maritime digital ecosystem with deep roots in the international sailing community. It is connected to HR-Club.net — the world's largest Hallberg-Rassy owners' community, established in 2009 — and to the Boat-Clubs.net network, which spans dozens of brand-specific sailing club sites. This foundation gives BoatBuddy.ai an authenticity and depth of maritime context that generic AI assistants cannot match.Key capabilities of BoatBuddy.ai include:Expert maritime answers on seamanship, maintenance, systems and safetyBoat ownership support for buying, maintaining and living aboardNavigation and passage-planning guidanceAlways-on availability, accessible from any device, anywhereBoatBuddy.ai is available now at https://boatbuddy.ai . A free version is available for 14 days, so that you can test before you invest! Thereafter only 5 USD/Mont, or less for longer bindings.About BoatBuddy.aiBoatBuddy.ai is a specialized AI maritime assistant that helps sailors and boat owners with seamanship, maintenance, navigation and the everyday realities of boat ownership. Built by sailors with decades of hands-on experience, it is part of a maritime ecosystem that includes HR-Club.net, the world's largest Hallberg-Rassy community , and the Boat-Clubs.net network of brand-specific sailing clubs. BoatBuddy.ai is based at Værftet, a converted shipyard venue in Køge, Denmark. Learn more at https://boatbuddy.ai Media ContactLars HendriksenFounder, BoatBuddy.aiEmail: Lars@BoatBuddy.aiWebsite: https://boatbuddy.ai

BoatBuddy.ai is your maritime boat expert for all sailers and crew.

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