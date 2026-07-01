Medipyxis Celebrates 750 Articles in Largest Wound Care Practice Knowledge Base Online

Free resource covers clinical protocols, billing compliance, state regulations, and operational strategy for wound care organizations.

We set out to close the knowledge gap. Today we hit 750. Every wound care professional deserves this knowledge — not just those who can afford consultants.” — Damon Ebanks, CEO & Founder, Medipyxis

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medipyxis, the health-technology company behind the first AI-driven Business Operating System for wound care, today announced that its dedicated wound care knowledge base has reached 750 published articles — establishing it as the largest free, specialized wound care practice resource available online.The milestone arrives at a moment when wound care operators need actionable knowledge more than ever. Medicare has changed the math. Under tighter reimbursement, the operational drag that practices once absorbed — the manual insurance chasing, the coding guesswork, the compliance gray areas — now lands directly on the bottom line. Every denied claim, every missed coverage criterion, every documentation gap that triggers an audit represents margin that wound care organizations can no longer afford to lose."We set out to close the knowledge gap that keeps wound care professionals guessing about billing rules, coverage criteria, and operational best practices," said Damon Ebanks, CEO and Founder of Medipyxis. "Today we hit 750 articles, and we are just getting started. Every wound care professional deserves access to this knowledge — not just the ones who can afford consultants."A Knowledge Gap That Costs Real MoneyWound care sits at an unusually complex intersection of clinical specialization, regulatory scrutiny, and reimbursement complexity. Practitioners must navigate Medicare Local Coverage Determinations that vary by MAC jurisdiction, commercial payer policies that differ from Medicare, state-specific scope-of-practice rules, and rapidly evolving standards for advanced wound therapies including skin substitutes and cellular tissue products.Historically, this knowledge has been scattered across payer websites, professional association publications, continuing education courses, and the institutional memory of experienced billers and compliance officers. The cost of assembling it on your own — consultants, conferences, trial-and-error denials — is a form of operational drag that hits hardest when reimbursement is already tightening.New practitioners entering wound care — whether launching independent practices, building wound care programs within home health agencies, establishing hospital outpatient wound centers, or adding wound care specialization to skilled nursing facilities — have faced a steep and expensive learning curve. Experienced operators face a different version of the same problem: keeping current with regulatory changes, new coding guidelines, and shifting payer policies while running day-to-day operations.Scope and Depth of CoverageThe 750-article library covers every dimension of wound care practice operations:Clinical Practice — Wound assessment methodologies, treatment selection criteria, documentation standards for medical necessity, debridement coding and classification, negative pressure wound therapy protocols, skin substitute application and billing, and evidence-based care planning across the full spectrum of wound types.Billing and Reimbursement — CPT and HCPCS code selection for wound care services, modifier usage, evaluation and management coding, incident-to billing rules, split/shared visit documentation, appeals processes for denied claims, and real-time billing code capture strategies. Articles address both Medicare and commercial payer requirements, with specific attention to the denial triggers and documentation thresholds that separate billable visits from rework cycles.Compliance and Regulatory — OIG compliance program guidance, anti-kickback statute considerations in referral relationships, Stark Law implications, HIPAA requirements for mobile clinicians, and OSHA standards for wound care environments. Practical guidance on building compliance programs that protect margin instead of just checking boxes.State-by-State Regulations — Practice-specific regulatory guides for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, covering nurse practitioner scope of practice, supervisory requirements, state licensing, telehealth rules, and Medicare Administrative Contractor jurisdiction mapping.Practice Operations — Startup planning, facility credentialing, payer enrollment, staff recruitment and retention, supply chain management for wound care consumables, graft inventory optimization, referral network development, and technology adoption strategies.Financial Management — Practice financial modeling, revenue cycle management, accounts receivable optimization, graft cost management, and the key performance indicators that wound care operators need to monitor to protect margin under tightening reimbursement.Why Free Knowledge Matters NowUnder the old Medicare math, a wound care practice could afford to learn by trial and error — absorbing denied claims as a cost of doing business, tolerating documentation inefficiencies, and treating compliance as a once-a-year audit exercise. That era is over.Today, every knowledge gap translates directly into lost revenue. A clinician who does not understand the LCD criteria for a skin substitute application may produce a note that gets denied. A practice owner who does not know the incident-to billing rules in their state may be leaving revenue on the table with every supervised visit. A referral coordinator who cannot parse an insurance verification may delay a first visit by days. These are not abstract problems — they are operational drag, and they compound.The Medipyxis knowledge base was designed to remove that knowledge-related drag. Every article is written for practitioners and operators, not academics. The focus is on actionable guidance that can be applied the same day it is read."The wound care industry has a knowledge-distribution problem," Ebanks added. "The information exists, but it is locked up in expensive conferences, consultant engagements, and tribal knowledge. Centralizing it and keeping it current raises the entire industry — and the patients who depend on it benefit the most."Complementing an Integrated PlatformThe knowledge base complements the Medipyxis platform, which operationalizes many of these best practices through its integrated Wound Cockpit EHR, Smart Fax Injector, one-button insurance validation, Zus Health medical history injection, LCD Navigator, graft ERP with vendor portal, and compliance guardrails. Medipyxis does not just store data — it does the work teams are doing manually. But the articles are written to be valuable to any wound care professional regardless of what technology they use.The entire library is freely accessible at medipyxis.com with no registration required. New articles are published weekly.About MedipyxisMedipyxis is a health-technology company headquartered in Dover, Delaware, building the first AI-driven Business Operating System for wound care. The company's platform replaces up to seven separate tools with one HIPAA-secure system — designed to remove operational drag and protect margins under tighter reimbursement. For more information, visit medipyxis.com.

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