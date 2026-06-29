New Music Alert Which Part of Heaven from Australian Country Music Singer Songwriter Ron E Buckpitt

Ron E Buckpitt Which Part of Heaven from Australian Country Music Singer Songwriter Ron E Buckpitt

Track Title: Which Part of Heaven Genre: Country Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: GXESV2500866

NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing “Which Part of Heaven” – New Single from Australian Country Music Singer-Songwriter Ron E BuckpittAward-winning independent artist Ron E Buckpitt, the self-proclaimed “rouseabout from the shearing sheds,” is proud to release his latest single, “Which Part of Heaven”.With a rich, storytelling voice steeped in the raw honesty of Australian country and the soulful grit of the blues, Buckpitt delivers another timeless gem that blends swamp-rock swagger with unmistakable Aussie twang. “Which Part of Heaven” captures the enduring spirit that has defined his music for decades — heartfelt, lived-in, and full of the kind of wisdom only a man who’s seen every corner of life can offer.Born in Moree and raised on the back roads and shearing sheds of rural New South Wales, Ron’s musical journey began in the 1970s. When the pubs shut at 10pm, he and his mates would load up a slab and head to Boolaroo Bridge, where guitars were passed around, yarns were spun, and songs were born under the stars. That same spirit of mateship, reflection, and pure musical joy runs deep through every note he plays.“I consider myself firstly a songwriter,” says Buckpitt, “and I enjoy singing songs of the blues genre but mixing up the swamp rock with my country Aussie twang.” His influences — Tom T. Hall, Johnny Cash, Roger Miller, Kris Kristofferson, and Tony Joe White — shine through in his work, creating music that feels both retro and refreshingly contemporary.Self-taught and fiercely independent, Ron E Buckpitt has lived the life he sings about. From the shearing sheds to smoky jam sessions by the river, few artists can claim such authentic, colourful life experiences — and even fewer can turn them into songs that connect so deeply with listeners.“Which Part of Heaven” is now available on all major streaming platforms.About Ron E BuckpittRon E Buckpitt is a self-taught Australian country-blues artist from NSW whose music blends swamp rock, classic country, and heartfelt storytelling. With decades of experience and a catalogue of original songs drawn from real life, Ron continues to prove that authentic, timeless music still has a powerful place in today’s world.Contact Ron E Buckpitt at ronebuckpitt@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Ron E Buckpitt - Which Part of Heaven

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