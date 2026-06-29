Arizona Department of Revenue Named a Winner of the Arizona Top Workplaces 2026 Award

Phoenix, AZ—The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has earned the 2026 Top Workplaces honor by Arizona Top Workplaces and AZCentral. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey measures employees’ experience working at the Department. 2026 marks the second year in a row that ADOR has earned the distinction.

“At the Arizona Department of Revenue, our success is built on serving the public while nurturing our team,” said ADOR Director Rob Woods. “Our collaborative environment and steadfast commitment to our core values ensure that every employee feels supported, empowered, and valued.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ADOR promotes a strong work-life balance, offering great benefits and educational opportunities, while investing in our people. Team members have access to enriching professional and personal development such as tuition reimbursement, in-house training, and wellness resources. We actively develop our team members and offer opportunities for mobility within the organization, helping employees craft a career they will find challenging and rewarding. Built on a culture of caring and mutual respect, our focus on continuous improvement and employee engagement helps us achieve success together and supports our team with a happy, healthy work environment.

To join our amazing team, visit ADOR Careers.

Learn more about the 2025 Top Workplaces in Arizona.