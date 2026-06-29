Adamastor Furia was the star of the Yannimize Grand Tour 2026

The Adamastor Furia took part in the Yannimize Grand Tour 2026 and left its strong mark on every kilometre covered

PORTO, PORTUGAL, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adamastor Furia took part in the Yannimize Grand Tour 2026 and left its strong mark on every kilometre covered, showcasing raw performance, precision engineering and a brand presence that put Portuguese car manufacturing in the spotlight.

Throughout the route linking Lisbon to Ibiza, rather than simply being part of a convoy packed with stunning examples of the global automotive industry, the Furia set the pace and was the centre of everyone’s attention. The assertive sound of the twin-turbo V6 engine powering Portugal’s first supercar and its sculptural design drew crowds both at the various urban stops and in the mountain scenery, turning every break into a living showcase of ‘Made in Portugal’ innovation.

For Fred Tomé Ribeiro, Director of Engineering at Adamastor Automotive, “bringing the Furia to the Yannimize Grand Tour 2026 was more than just a road test; it was a test of character. We confirmed, in the presence of discerning enthusiasts and on challenging roads, that the Adamastor project has substance, soul and international ambition. In addition to the work we’ve been doing on the track, the road tests carried out so far have been highly positive, and this one was no different. It was a very interesting journey, during which the Furia never went unnoticed.”

Our participation in the Yiannimize Grand Tour 2026 cemented the Adamastor Furia’s reputation amongst digital content creators at an event specifically designed to make a strong online presence, generating organic coverage with figures of significant importance.

The Yiannimize Grand Tour 2026 is positioned precisely as a premium road trip for supercars, organised by the Yannimize brand, with a strong focus on lifestyle, digital visibility and an exclusive experience for participants. This event, which set off from Lisbon bound for Ibiza and included stops in Vilamoura, Marbella, Murcia and Valencia, is not merely a motor tour; the organisers have placed a strong emphasis on delivering a luxury experience and networking opportunities. This ‘outing’ by Furia forms part of a much broader plan to attend key events aimed at increasing national and international exposure for Portugal’s first super sports car.

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