New Music Alert My Whole Team from Hip Hop Duo SHUTchaDOWN

SHUTchaDOWN My Whole Team from Hip Hop Duo SHUTchaDOWN

Track Title: My Whole Team Genre: Hip-Hop Launch Date: 19th June 2026 ISRC Code: QZTHV2600135

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Location: New York + Atlanta, USASHUTchaDOWN is a breath of fresh air when we need a breath of fresh air. Tired of tracks that say the same thing over and over. I'll do this to you, my crew will do that to you and yo crew. The same stale lyrics from the same ole rap lyricist! Well, this new street savvy duo has that real rare street savvy mentality. They've really been there, and R about that life!!! So when they spit its real talk, so the messages most certainly resonate folk!!!SHUTchaDOWN is the collaborative effort of music producer MO BAGZ and JRAQS. This self-contained, and yes, self-produced, hip-hop duo were bred in the streets of Atlanta and Baltimore, now residing in New York, close to the label.MO BAGZ and JRAQS form the new go hard thugged out duo SHUTchaDOWN. The group's music producer MO BAGZ is from Baltimore, where he was invited to the (BSA), BALTIMORE SCHOOL OF ARTS. This is the same exact performing arts school attended by award-winning superstar actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, as well as the Grammy Award-winning icon artist and actor Tupac Shakur.However, the ex-football player and boxer stayed loyal to his fellow teammates and inner-city / Baltimore County School friends, as he remained in public schools.His hip-hop partner and close friend from Atlanta, JRAQS has opened up for the BIG BOYZ, the big bad heavy hitters Jeezy and Pastor Troy in Atlanta.Finally, the new hip-hop duo has already made music industry history of sorts. The new hip-hop artist is the very first ever go-hard, thugged-out hip-hop artist to ever be signed to A ROCK LABEL. This is via the CEO / PRESIDENT OF DEKO ENT, who was very happy to say, he was not about to let this EPK music submission go into any other record label executive's hands!DEKO ENT is an affiliate of WMG / ADA, or WARNER MUSIC GROUP, AN INDUSTRY POWERHOUSE. What it really boils down to is, this is the work of WMG / ADA, better known as ALTERNATIVE DISTRIBUTION ALLIANCE GLOBAL or WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION.Contact SHUTchaDOWN at crittamusic3@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.