Keolis MHI Aligns with Global Theme 'One Drop of Humanity' through Blood Donation Campaign

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchored in this year’s global humanitarian movement, Keolis MHI has launched a comprehensive blood donation campaign in collaboration with the Dubai Health. The initiative translates corporate social responsibility into immediate community action, directly supporting the UAE’s strategic vision to lead global civic engagement and sustainable public health development.This year’s global campaign, “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.”, places humanity at the heart of every blood donation. It reminds society that each donation extends far beyond a medical act; it is a powerful expression of solidarity, compassion, and collective responsibility. Inspired by the concept that the whole of humanity can be reflected in a single drop, the initiative highlights how every individual donor helps form an essential lifeline that connects and protects the community.The initiative brought together employees from across the organization’s diverse departments to contribute to a vital cause, leveraging collective corporate effort to support local blood banks and strengthen a more resilient and responsive healthcare infrastructure across the UAE.“At Keolis MHI, our responsibility goes beyond daily operations; we aim to deliver a tangible, positive footprint across the communities we connect,” said Adel Al Awadhi, Director of Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Customer Experience: “Every blood donation carries a profound human value. By collaborating with the Dubai Health, our teams are actively helping to secure a dependable blood supply for critical medical needs, embodying our dedication to authentic community engagement and social accountability.”Keolis MHI’s involvement bypassed the scope of a standard corporate event, establishing a clear link with the UAE’s broader public health priorities and community-driven initiatives.“A single donation is a powerful, personal experience that provides the unique fulfillment of directly preserving human life,” Mr. Al Awadhi explained. “It strengthens our collective purpose and shows our teams the immediate, visible impact that comes when an organization unites for a shared human cause.”He further emphasized how these localized efforts directly mirror national strategic goals: “We want Keolis MHI to remain a true catalyst for positive change across the Emirates. Participating in this drive closely supports the UAE’s vision to stand as a global leader in impactful corporate social responsibility. It proves our conviction that shared effort is the fastest way to build a safer, healthier society.”Moving through 2026, Keolis MHI remains dedicated to launching initiatives that safeguard public health, inspire its people, and build a more compassionate society.

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