TACT's New Hot Sales Stage Monitor Speaker Design with Innovative Solutions at GET SHOW

JIANGMEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a live performance begins, the audience focuses on the energy of the performer, but the performer’s confidence often rests on what they can hear amidst the roar of the crowd. Can a stage monitor provide enough clarity to cut through ambient noise without inducing feedback? This practical challenge has led professional audio engineers to seek more sophisticated tools.At the Guangzhou Entertainment Technology Show (GET SHOW), TACT Pro-Audio Co., Ltd. addressed these professional demands by showcasing their Hot Sales Stage Monitor Speaker Design , a series that balances acoustic precision with the rugged physical requirements of modern touring.Innovation in Stage Monitoring at GET SHOWThe GET SHOW serves as a significant platform for professional audio and lighting manufacturers to demonstrate functional advancements to global distributors and rental companies. Within this professional environment, TACT introduced a range of stage monitors that emphasize ergonomic versatility and vocal presence. The design philosophy behind these new units reflects a shift away from bulky, static speakers toward compact, high-output solutions that prioritize the artist's auditory comfort without obstructing the audience's view.A central feature of the Hot Sales Stage Monitor Speaker Design is its advanced coaxial driver integration. By aligning the high-frequency and low-frequency drivers on a single axis, TACT ensures that the sound reaches the performer's ears at the exact same time, regardless of their position on stage. This point-source characteristic is essential for maintaining a coherent "phantom image" for singers and musicians who need to hear their own pitch and timing with clinical accuracy. Unlike traditional dual-driver setups that can suffer from phase interference at the crossover point, the coaxial stage monitor speaker design offers a consistent listening experience across the entire coverage area.Technical Excellence: From Acoustic Clarity to Ergonomic ComfortIn the high-pressure environment of a live stage, the performance of a monitor is measured by its ability to remain stable at high volumes. TACT Pro-Audio Co., Ltd. has engineered these speakers with a focus on a smooth frequency response curve. This technical choice is not merely about sound quality; it is a preventative measure against acoustic feedback. By minimizing "spikes" in the frequency range through precise crossover tuning, the stage monitor speaker design allows sound engineers to achieve higher gain-before-feedback. This means performers can hear their vocals with maximum clarity even when standing inches away from the monitor on a high-decibel stage.The physical construction of these units is equally prioritized to meet the demands of mobile performance and rental markets. TACT utilizes national E-class environmentally friendly wood for its cabinets, finished with a resilient water-based paint that resists scratches and impacts. This combination provides the necessary density to prevent unwanted box resonance—which can muddy the mid-range—while offering a durable shell that withstands the rigors of frequent transportation. The compact footprint of the latest stage monitor speaker models is specifically intended for stages where floor space is a premium, such as in broadcast studios, corporate conference projects, or tight theater wings.Flexibility is further enhanced through multi-angle housing designs. These speakers are not limited to a single orientation; they can be positioned at various angles—such as 35° or 55°—to accommodate different monitoring distances. Whether an artist is standing directly over the wedge or performing several meters back, the controlled directivity of the TACT stage monitor ensures the sound remains focused on the "listening zone" rather than spilling into the microphones or the front-of-house mix. This consistency in directivity helps maintain a clean stage sound, which is a significant advantage for monitor engineers managing complex IEM and floor wedge combinations.Manufacturing Strength and Customization ServicesThe effectiveness of these audio solutions is rooted in the integrated production capabilities of TACT. Founded in 2010, the company operates an 18,000-square-meter facility that manages every stage of the manufacturing process—from cabinet production and polishing to assembly and final testing. This localized control allows TACT Pro-Audio Co., Ltd. to maintain strict quality standards while keeping professional audio equipment at reasonable price points. Every component, from the high-configuration compression drivers to the robust woofers, is selected to ensure maximum efficiency and minimum distortion.Beyond standard product lines, TACT recognizes that different venues—from KTV experience rooms and entertainment centers to large-scale wedding projects—require unique acoustic signatures. Leveraging their internal design team, the company offers robust OEM and ODM services. This means the stage monitor speaker design can be adapted to meet specific client requirements, whether that involves adjusting the physical dimensions for a permanent installation or tuning the internal components to suit a particular vocal style or musical genre.The presence of a comprehensive showroom and dedicated testing workshops at the TACT factory ensures that every customized solution is vetted for performance before shipment. This service-oriented approach is a core part of the company’s vision to become a highly valued manufacturer in the professional audio industry, staying at the forefront of market trends and technological shifts.Comprehensive Project Support and Industry ImpactProfessional audio is rarely about a single piece of equipment; it is about how various components interact within a system. TACT provides extensive technical support that extends from initial system design to on-site calibration. This ensures that the stage monitor speaker integrates seamlessly with subwoofers, line arrays, and amplifiers to create a unified sound reinforcement environment. The company's diverse product portfolio, which includes everything from column speakers to PA multi-functional units, allows for a holistic approach to sound design.As the demand for high-quality audio in mobile performances and upscale entertainment venues continues to grow, the need for reliable, high-efficiency monitoring becomes more acute. TACT Pro-Audio Co., Ltd. addresses this trend by combining high-configuration units with advanced production technology. By focusing on the finest details—such as optimizing internal airflow to prevent power compression and maximizing directivity control—the company helps performers focus on their art rather than their equipment.In an industry where market trends shift rapidly, the commitment to using quality materials and maintaining a consistent manufacturing process remains a stabilizing factor. TACT continues to evolve its product portfolio, ensuring that its stage monitors and peripheral equipment meet the evolving expectations of the global professional audio market. By bridging the gap between high-end performance and cost-effectiveness, TACT ensures that professional-grade monitoring is accessible for projects ranging from intimate conferences to major outdoor festivals.For more information on the latest stage monitoring solutions and professional audio systems, please visit: https://www.tact-audio.com/

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