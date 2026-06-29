New Music Alert Wiggle Ziggle! Boogie Woogie! from Multi Talented Singer Songwriter Yeri Hye

Yeri Hye Wiggle Ziggle! Boogie Woogie! from multi talented singer-songwriter Yeri Hye

Track Title: Wiggle Ziggle! Boogie Woogie! Genre: Electronic / Dance-Pop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QZWFQ2603032

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeri Hye is a dynamic artist whose career is a vibrant tapestry of passion, discipline, and artistic evolution. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Yeri lived in her home country until the age of 15, at which point she embarked on a significant life transition, migrating to New Zealand with her parents and younger sister. This cross-cultural upbringing has become a cornerstone of her identity, influencing her unique, global artistic perspective.Yeri’s journey as a singer-songwriter is defined by unwavering consistency and growth. Since her debut album Burn the Floor in 2019, she has independently written and released 25 original tracks, including her latest single, Wiggle Ziggle! Boogie Woogie!. For Yeri, music is a medium to share joy, happiness, and profound life philosophies with her audience.Following her studies in fashion design at the Auckland University of Technology, Yeri pursued formal training at the Auckland Performing Arts School and Sydney’s Brent Street Performing Arts School, mastering diverse dance styles. Driven by her deep desire to become a professional musician, she joined the Chatswood Musical Society, performing in The Best of Broadway and The Sound of Music.Her commitment to her craft led her to take professional singing lessons and join a community guitar club. She dedicated herself to mastering both guitar and piano, eventually performing as a solo act, singing while playing her own guitar across various pubs, clubs, and live events. This hands-on experience served as the foundation for her transition into songwriting, allowing her to express her own emotions and soul through her compositions.Today, as the lead vocalist of her own band, Yeri delivers electrifying performances at corporate and private events. Her recent launch concert for Wiggle Ziggle! Boogie Woogie! was a resounding success, leaving audiences dancing and eagerly anticipating her next move.Yeri is a powerhouse of energy who excels across multiple disciplines. Her 10-year career as a certified Zumba fitness instructor earned her the title of National Group Fitness Instructor of the Year. Her discipline is further evidenced by her Black Belt in Tae-Kwon-Do, where she has won multiple gold medals at Australian national competitions.Her latest track, produced by the award-winning Sefi Carmel, embodies her signature Tropical Cyber-Funk aesthetic - a seamless blend of Rio de Janeiro’s sun-drenched vibrancy and the neon-soaked energy of Cyberpunk Seoul. With a proven track record of rapid growth on Spotify - including an 18,900% surge in saves and a 3.3 repeat-stream rate within just 11 days of release - Yeri Hye is a creative force ready to bring her unique sound and professional intensity to radio airwaves worldwide.Contact Yeri Hye at yerihye@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Yeri Hye - Wiggle Ziggle! Boogie Woogie! ( Official Music Video )

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.