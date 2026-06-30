Canada-Approved Knee Osteoarthritis Implant Now Offered in Toronto

Push Pounds Sports Medicine now offers Health Canada-approved Arthrosamid hydrogel injections for knee osteoarthritis at its Toronto clinics.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Push Pounds Sports Medicine has begun offering Arthrosamid , a Health Canada-approved hydrogel injection for knee osteoarthritis, at its two Greater Toronto Area locations in downtown Toronto and East York. The treatment gives patients across the region access to a single-injection option intended to delay or avoid knee replacement surgery.Arthrosamid received Health Canada approval in 2024 for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It is a non-biodegradable hydrogel composed of 2.5 percent cross-linked polyacrylamide and 97.5 percent water. Once injected, the gel integrates with the knee’s synovial tissue, thickening joint fluid, improving lubrication, and cushioning the joint. Because the material does not break down in the body, it functions as a permanent implant rather than a treatment that must be repeated every few months.The clinic is making the treatment available at its University Avenue location in downtown Toronto and its Danforth Avenue location in East York, serving patients from North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, and surrounding communities. Both sites perform the procedure using real-time ultrasound guidance, which allows the physician to deliver the injection precisely into the joint space.Knee osteoarthritis is among the most common causes of chronic joint pain in older adults, and many patients exhaust short-acting options such as cortisone or hyaluronic acid before considering surgery. Cortisone injections provide temporary relief and can degrade cartilage with repeated use, while hyaluronic acid is absorbed by the body within several months. Arthrosamid is structurally stable and is designed as a one-time treatment, which is part of the reason demand has grown among patients researching alternatives to joint replacement.Clinical and observational research on the treatment reports a positive response rate of approximately 80 percent in patients under 70 and approximately 60 percent in patients over 70. In longer-term observational data, more than 56 percent of patients had avoided knee replacement surgery 10 years after a single injection. Studies also indicate that the pain reduction and functional improvement from one injection can be maintained for up to five years.The procedure is performed in a single visit. Patients take a preventive oral antibiotic one to two hours beforehand, and a local anesthetic is applied to numb the area. Any excess joint fluid is drained, and the physician then delivers a single six-millilitre dose under ultrasound guidance. Most patients are able to return home within about 15 minutes. Noticeable pain reduction typically begins within two to four weeks, with benefit building over three to six months as the gel settles into the joint.The treatment is administered by Dr. Joseph Menna, MD, FRCSC, an orthopaedic surgeon at Push Pounds Sports Medicine. It is indicated for adults with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis, particularly those who want to delay joint replacement or who no longer find relief from traditional injections. It is not suitable for patients with an active infection in or around the knee or a known allergy to polyacrylamide hydrogels. As part of the assessment, the clinic evaluates each patient to confirm candidacy before proceeding.Push Pounds Sports Medicine operates as a multidisciplinary practice that combines physician-led injection treatments with rehabilitation and physical performance support. The clinic positions the Arthrosamid program alongside its broader joint-preservation services, integrating the injection with recovery planning intended to restore knee function.Push Pounds is among the early adopters of Arthrosamid in North America, where clinical use followed several years of established use in Europe. The clinic has treated patients who traveled from across the United States, Canada, and South America to receive it. Arthrosamid is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has contributed to international patients seeking access at Canadian clinics.The clinic is currently accepting consultations for the treatment at both locations. Additional information about Arthrosamid and the assessment process is available on the Push Pounds Sports Medicine website About Push Pounds Sports MedicinePush Pounds Sports Medicine is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary clinic providing sports medicine, joint preservation, and rehabilitation services. The practice offers physician-administered injection treatments using ultrasound guidance, along with physical performance assessment and recovery support, at its downtown Toronto and East York locations.Website: https://www.studioathletica.com/ Address: 55 University Avenue, Mezzanine Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H7

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