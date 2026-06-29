Karthik Live in Concert – Tickets Now On Sale at MyTicket.asia

Karthik LIVE in JB Karthik Indoor Arena Seat Layout Buy Now at MyTicket.Asia

Renowned Indian singer Karthik brings his soulful hits to Johor Bahru for one unforgettable night on 26 Sep' 2026 at the Indoor Arena, EduCity www.myticket.asia

We are excited to bring Karthik’s magical voice & electrifying live performance to Johor Bahru through MI Productions. This concert is a celebration of Tamil music for fans across Malaysia & Singapore” — MI Productions

JOHOR BAHRU, ISKANDAR PUTERI ( NEAR TUAS LINK ), MALAYSIA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major boost for the live entertainment scene in southern Malaysia, celebrated Indian playback singer Karthik is scheduled to deliver a spectacular one-night-only concert in Johor Bahru. Presented by MI Productions in collaboration with MyTicket.asia, the event promises to be one of the most anticipated Tamil music experiences of 2026.

The concert is set for Saturday, 26 September 2026 at the state-of-the-art Indoor Arena, EduCity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri. Known for its excellent acoustics, modern facilities, and convenient location, the venue provides the perfect setting for an intimate yet powerful musical evening that fans will remember for years to come.

Tickets officially went on sale today, Monday 29 June 2026 at 2:00 PM and are available exclusively through the reliable and user-friendly www.MyTicket.asia platform. Fans are strongly encouraged to act quickly as demand is expected to be extremely high following the announcement.

About Karthik

Karthik is one of the most versatile and beloved voices in the Indian film music industry. With a career spanning over two decades, he has lent his golden voice to thousands of songs across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. His ability to effortlessly switch between soulful romantic ballads, energetic dance numbers, and classical renditions has earned him a massive and loyal fan base across Asia and beyond.

From blockbuster hits composed by music legends like A.R. Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, and Ilaiyaraaja to more recent independent successes, Karthik’s live performances are always packed with raw emotion, technical brilliance, and heartfelt audience interaction. Fans in Malaysia have long awaited his return, and this Johor show marks a significant moment for the local Indian community and Tamil music lovers in the region.

Event Highlights

Attendees can look forward to a full-length concert featuring Karthik’s biggest hits, fan favourites, and possibly some surprise renditions. The production will include high-quality sound systems, dynamic stage lighting, and a professional live band to deliver a complete theatrical experience. The Indoor Arena at EduCity offers comfortable seating and excellent sightlines, ensuring every fan — whether in the front rows or further back — enjoys an unforgettable night of music.

Presented by MI Productions

MI Productions has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality live events across Malaysia. With a focus on bringing top-tier artists to regional audiences, the company continues to elevate the live entertainment landscape through carefully curated concerts and seamless execution.

Powered by MyTicket.asia

MyTicket.asia remains the preferred ticketing partner, offering white-label solutions with zero fees for organizers, direct bank settlements, multi-currency support, advanced fraud prevention, and full branding flexibility. The platform ensures a smooth and secure experience for both organizers and fans alike.

Quote:

“We are extremely excited to bring Karthik’s magical voice and electrifying live performance to Johor Bahru through MI Productions. This concert is going to be a memorable celebration of Tamil music for fans across Malaysia. Tickets are now live – don’t miss your chance to be part of this special night. We have worked hard to make this an accessible and premium experience for everyone,” said the organizers from MI Productions.

Event Details

Artist: Karthik (Live in Concert)

Presenter: MI Productions

Date: Saturday, 26 September 2026, 7.30pm

Time: Doors open at [To Be Confirmed]

Venue: Indoor Arena, EduCity Sports Complex, Persiaran Kampus, Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru

Ticketing Partner: MyTicket.asia

Official Ticket Link: https://36fivex.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/166289

Early buyers are advised to check the platform for different ticket categories and seating options. As with all MyTicket.asia events, resale is strictly prohibited to ensure fair access for genuine fans.

This concert forms part of MyTicket.asia’s continued commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to Malaysia, supporting the growth of the live events industry and contributing to broader initiatives such as Visit Malaysia 2026.

The collaboration between MI Productions and MyTicket.asia highlights the growing strength of Malaysia’s event ecosystem, offering fans premium experiences while providing organizers with professional tools and reliable technology.

For media inquiries, accreditation requests, interviews with the organizers, photo opportunities, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

hello@myticket.asia

About MI Productions

MI Productions is a dynamic event management company specializing in live concerts, cultural shows, and large-scale entertainment events across Malaysia. With a passion for connecting artists with audiences, MI Productions consistently delivers memorable experiences that celebrate music and culture.

About MyTicket.asia

MyTicket.asia is a leading white-label ticketing and event management platform in Southeast Asia, backed by over 25 years of industry experience. With offices in Malaysia and Singapore, it empowers organizers with full branding control, advanced marketing tools, CRM features, and seamless integrations.

Karthik Live in Concert 26th September 2026

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