Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 10.1% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Bovine Pericardial Valve Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bovine pericardial valve market has been witnessing considerable expansion, driven by advancements in cardiac care and a growing patient base requiring valve replacement solutions. This market's evolution is closely tied to demographic changes and innovations in less invasive surgical techniques, setting the stage for continued growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, growth drivers, key players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Bovine Pericardial Valve Market

The bovine pericardial valve market has demonstrated strong growth recently. It is projected to increase from $1.57 billion in 2025 to $1.72 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This past growth has been driven by factors such as the rising incidence of valvular heart diseases in an aging population, increased adoption of open-heart surgical valve replacements, advancements in cardiac surgery techniques and perioperative care, wider availability of bioprosthetic valve choices in healthcare facilities, and growing awareness of cardiovascular disease treatment options.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $2.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Key contributors to this surge include the rising demand for minimally invasive and transcatheter procedures, an expanding elderly population globally requiring valve replacements, progress in tissue engineering and biomaterial technology, a growing preference for durable valves with reduced anticoagulation needs, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and cardiac care access in emerging economies. Major trends shaping this forecast period include the adoption of advanced bioprosthetic materials with enhanced durability, increased use of minimally invasive valve replacements, greater focus on anti-calcification treatments for tissue valves, expansion of transcatheter heart valve implantation procedures, and a clinical shift favoring long-lasting biologic valves over mechanical alternatives.

Understanding the Bovine Pericardial Valve and Its Function

A bovine pericardial valve is a bioprosthetic heart valve crafted from the pericardial tissue of cows. It is employed during cardiac surgeries to replace damaged or diseased native heart valves. These valves are known for their excellent biocompatibility, enhanced blood flow dynamics, and durability. Moreover, they are engineered to minimize calcification and structural deterioration, which contributes to better long-term outcomes for patients.

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Important Drivers Behind the Expansion of the Bovine Pericardial Valve Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is a significant factor propelling the bovine pericardial valve market. Cardiovascular diseases, encompassing conditions like coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, heart failure, and valvular disorders, remain the foremost cause of morbidity and mortality globally. The rise in CVD cases is largely linked to sedentary lifestyles, which reduce metabolism and increase obesity rates, thereby escalating the risk of heart-related ailments. Bovine pericardial valves provide a reliable and biocompatible surgical option for patients with valvular heart disease, particularly where long-term durability and reduced likelihood of reoperation are critical. For example, according to the American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular disease-related deaths worldwide increased to 19.2 million in 2023, up from the prior year, underscoring the growing need for effective treatment options like bovine pericardial valves.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Growth

Another strong growth driver for the bovine pericardial valve market is the rising preference for minimally invasive cardiac interventions. These procedures involve smaller incisions or the use of natural body openings, which reduce trauma, lower the risk of complications, cause less pain, and enable faster recovery compared to traditional open-heart surgeries. Technological advances in surgical tools and techniques have made it possible to carry out complex cardiac procedures more precisely and with shorter recovery times. The suitability of bovine pericardial valves for catheter-based and minimally invasive deployment methods has led to increased utilization in such interventions. For instance, data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons showed that minimally invasive procedures grew by 7% in 2023 compared to 2022, with around 25.4 million procedures performed in the US alone, up from approximately 23.7 million the previous year. This trend highlights the growing patient and physician preference for safer, faster cardiac treatments, boosting market demand.

Regional Overview of the Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bovine pericardial valve market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional market dynamics and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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