YRC Expands Globally as Mid-Sized Retail Closures Hit Record Highs Consulting Footprint Widened to Address Crisis

YRC widens its consulting footprint across emerging and mature markets as mid-sized chains buckle under record closures and thinning margins.

They don’t go out of business from one bad decision. They go out of business from hundreds of tiny failures that occurred in their systems.” — Rupal Agarwal, CSO at Your Retail Coach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if most retail collapses have nothing to do with a weak market?These companies, which have decided to close shop for the year, almost never go out of business because of an overnight decision. They go out of business as a result of something which happens much closer to the stockroom than the spreadsheets. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a company that offers 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 , is now working on larger retailers in the markets which are experiencing increased rates of closures.𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄As per a report, retailers in the US were compelled to shut down 7,325 shops in 2024, and this is an increase that has never been seen before compared to the highest number of about 10,000 closures in 2020. Coresight Research expects that such closures would reach about 15,000 by the end of 2025. The number of bankruptcies within the US retail sector has risen from 25 to 51 for 2024. Meanwhile, within the UK retail market, there have been 13,479 shop closings for the year 2024. This translates to an average of 37 shop closures per day.Read together, these numbers do not describe bad luck. They describe the predictable cost of scaling stores faster than the systems meant to hold them up.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗬𝗥𝗖'𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀Increased footprint offers the extension of YRC's 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 to both new and existing markets by utilizing a module approach which can be adopted piecemeal.-> Standard Operating Procedures: Process mapping that bridges any gap between intentions and implementation by creating documents that are easily audited based on work from over 500+ retail companies.-> Inventory & Stock Control: Demand-based stock replenishment, coupled with shrinkage controls to ensure that working capital is not just lying around in the storeroom.-> Retail & Sales Management: Performance management of frontline employees using data driven numbers such as staff ratios, conversion rate, and basket value.-> Retail Store Management: Store design, layout, and HR systems engineered so that a tenth location runs the way the first one did, a discipline refined across YRC's three operating regions.-> ERP and Technology Fit: Implementation guidance that matches the platform to the operation rather than forcing the operation onto the platform.-> Franchise and Expansion Readiness: Replicable playbooks that let owners grow store count without diluting control, drawn from YRC's franchise development track record.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻Across both fast-growing and saturated markets, the gap is widening between chains that have operational systems and chains that improvise their way through scale. Few retail consulting companies have watched that divide form across this many geographies at once.Retailers that fix the operating model now will buy back the margin that closures are erasing. Retailers that wait will keep mistaking a systems problem for a market one until the math stops working.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach is an international retail consultancy and eCommerce company having its presence in Dubai, Pune, and Nigeria with more than 500 retail clients served in different geographical locations. It has expertise in various fields, including SOPs, inventory management, store layout, HR systems, ERP implementation, and 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 . The firm earns its conclusions on the shop floor rather than the boardroom, where retail problems are made and solved.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

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