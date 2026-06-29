Ad Scientiam Unveils Positive Interim 1-Year Longitudinal Results for MSCopilot® at EAN 2026

MSCopilot® is a FDA-registered and CE-marked class IIa Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). It enables people with MS to assess key functional domains impacted by the disease: walking capacity, manual dexterity, cognitive functions, and low-contrast visual acuity.

The compelling longitudinal results from MS-DETECT demonstrates that digital biomarkers can reliably mirror established clinical tests while being performed unsupervised in the patient's environment.” — Prof. Patrick Vermersch

PARIS, FRANCE, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Scientiam , a pioneer in the development of clinically validated digital biomarkers, today announced the presentation of highly encouraging interim results from the ongoing MS-DETECT and MS-FLOWER studies supported by Sanofi. The new results, presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress in Geneva, further strengthens the company’s unique position to generate robust evidence supporting patients with MS’ long-term monitoring with MSCopilot in both clinical trials and routine care.Validating long-term clinical accuracy of MSCopilotin the MS DETECT study:Unveiled yesterday in an official oral communication by Prof. Patrick Vermersch, Coordinating Investigator (University of Lille, France), the interim results of MS-DETECT study represent a major clinical milestone for digital health in Multiple Sclerosis. For the first time, Ad Scientiam's interim analysis highlights a consistent cross-sectional and longitudinal relationship over a one-year period between MSCopilotdigital tests and their related clinical gold standards. Crucially, the ongoing study confirms a strong correlation between the MSCopilotcomposite score and the Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (MSFC), supporting the reliability of MSCopilotin tracking disease progression over time.Accelerating real-world deployment with MS-FLOWER:Complementing this clinical validation, Dr. Loïc Carment, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer at Ad Scientiam, presented an ePoster showcasing interim findings from the MS-FLOWER study. This research explored potential barriers to clinical adoption across four MS centers in the United States. The actionable insights gathered so far will help accelerate the deployment of MSCopilotinto standard clinical workflows across key markets in the US and Europe."The compelling longitudinal results from MS-DETECT demonstrates that digital biomarkers can reliably mirror established clinical tests while being performed unsupervised in the patient's environment." said Prof. Patrick Vermersch, Coordinating Investigator of the MS-DETECT study. "When coupled with the real-world operational insights from MS-FLOWER, we are now uniquely positioned to provide actionable, objective endpoints," added Dr. Loïc Carment, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer at Ad Scientiam. "Whether deployed as novel endpoints in clinical trials or to fuel prospective longitudinal Real-World Evidence (RWE) cohorts in routine care, MSCopilotis ready to redefine how we monitor disability accumulation in patients with MS."Ad Scientiam Presentations at EAN 2026 (Geneva):- Oral Communication: Correlation of real-world digital biomarkers with clinical standards, findings from the MS-DETECT study- Presenter: Prof. Patrick Vermersch- Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026- ePoster Presentation: MS-FLOWER, an Ongoing U.S. Multicenter Pilot Study to identify challenges to MSCopilot's integration into Multiple Sclerosis standard clinical care- Presenter: Dr. Loïc Carment, PhD.- Date: Monday, June 29, 2029About MSCopilotMSCopilotis a FDA-registered and CE-marked class IIa Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). It enables people with Multiple Sclerosis to independently assess key functional domains impacted by the disease: walking capacity, manual dexterity, cognitive functions, and low-contrast visual acuity. Results are shared with healthcare providers through a secure dashboard, enabling structured, personalized, and continuous care management.About Ad ScientiamAd Scientiam is committed to improving patient care by continuously monitoring the progression of severe and disabling diseases in real-life settings. This approach is essential for delivering more effective, personalized care.To address this need, Ad Scientiam develops and clinically validates digital biomarkers that follow and identify small and hardly detectable disease fluctuations. These biomarkers are derived from data collected through digital tools like smartphones and are processed using proprietary algorithms. Currently, the company is validating new medical devices across various fields, including neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental health. Ad Scientiam’s Quality Management System is fully compliant with ISO 13485.The company’s expertise has earned the trust of leading hospital institutions, such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM), as well as major pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, Alexion, Kyowa Kirin, Vertex, Merck, and Biogen.📩 Press contact: press@adscientiam.com📢 Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

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