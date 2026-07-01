E. Masson and Julie G. Henry Release Dream-Inspired Romance 'Selecting My Soulmate'

Book 2 of The LoveWade Tale Series asks: can a single mother survive a war against wealth and power for the love that finally saw her worth?

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning romance authors E. Masson and Julie G. Henry have released Selecting My Soulmate, the highly anticipated second installment of The LoveWade Tale Series. Now available on Amazon and free to read with Kindle Unlimited, the novel is a sweeping, dream-inspired love story about second chances, sacrifice, and the courage it takes to believe in love again.

A breathtaking follow-up to the writing duo's earlier work, Selecting My Soulmate expands the LoveWade universe with a story that asks the question every reader fears: Will you risk your heart for love, or be destroyed by the merciless grip of wealth and power?

A Single Mother. A Second Chance. A Dynasty That Won't Let Go.

Selecting My Soulmate follows Amber, a single mother whose world collapsed the day her ex-husband Levi walked away, leaving her with broken dreams, a son to raise, and two jobs to keep the lights on. Love, she has decided, is a luxury she can no longer afford. She has learned, the hard way, that princes are just wolves in designer suits.

Then a single collision with a stranger changes everything.

Rian is gentle in a way Amber thought no man could be. Devoted. Patient. Everything her ex-husband only pretended to be. As his warmth melts the ice around her heart, Amber feels dangerous emotions stirring — hope, trust, and the terrifying possibility of love.

But Rian comes with a price. His powerful dynasty has decided that a struggling single mother is not worthy of their golden boy, and they have unlimited resources and zero conscience to back that decision up. Meanwhile, James — steady, waiting, believing she deserves better — is still there in the background, a quiet reminder that some loves don't disappear simply because life moves on.

Caught between the man who is healing her, the family determined to destroy her, and a past that refuses to stay buried, Amber is about to discover that fighting for happiness might cost her everything she has worked to rebuild.

An Unforgettable Tale of Sacrifice and Desire

Selecting My Soulmate is a sweeping romance that will break readers' hearts, heal their souls, and remind them of the courage it takes to believe in love again. Rich with second chances, shattered dreams, and the kind of "what if" choices that haunt a lifetime, the novel is destined to resonate with fans of contemporary romance, single-mother stories, and second-chance love.

A Writing Duo Guided by Dreams

E. Masson and Julie G. Henry share an unusual creative process — every story in their catalogue is born from dreams. The authors say they often don't know what their next book will be until a dream brings it to them, which lends a haunting, fated quality to their fiction.

"We wanted to write about the kind of mistake that haunts you," says E. Masson. "The one where you look back and realize you had something real, but you were too scared or too ambitious to see it. Amber's story is about whether you can ever go back and fix that — or if some choices are permanent."

"Every reader has wondered 'what if' about a choice they made," adds Julie G. Henry. "This story taps into that universal fear — and asks whether love can survive once that door has closed."



Book Details

Title: Selecting My Soulmate

Series: The LoveWade Tale Series (Book 2)

Authors: E. Masson and Julie G. Henry

Genre: Contemporary Romance, Second Chance Romance, Single Mom Romance

Format: Kindle eBook (Free with Kindle Unlimited) and Paperback

Available on: Amazon (worldwide, including United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia)

Buy Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2WPBJ5Z

About the Authors

E. Masson is an Amazon Bestselling Author, Reader's Favorite 5-Star recipient, and Global Book Award-winning author whose previous novel, Empire of Billions: The Quadrillionaire Brothers, captivated readers worldwide. She writes romance that digs deep into the messiest parts of love — and refuses to look away.

Julie G. Henry is a romance author who weaves enchanting tales set in mysterious worlds, guiding readers on journeys filled with intrigue, passion, and wonder.

Together, they form a powerful romance writing duo whose stories are inspired entirely by their dreams. Each new book in their catalogue arrives the way the last one did — through a dream that demanded to be written.

For more information, visit authoremasson.com or follow E. Masson on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn (@AuthorEMasson).

Media Contact

E. Masson

Email: authoremasson@gmail.com

Website: https://www.authoremasson.com

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